Dow flat after Trump fires Fed’s Lisa Cook

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/26 22:03
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.344-0.51%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.014108-3.49%

U.S. stocks were largely flat on Tuesday morning, as Wall Street looked for a positive flip despite the uncertainty seeping into the market amid President Donald Trump’s move to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook.

Summary
  • Stocks opened flat on Tuesday, with major gauges at risk of extending weakness seen in the previous session.
  • As Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 100 points, Bitcoin mirrored losses to drop below $110k.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered removal of Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 25 points down, while the S&P 500 shed 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite hovered at the flatline, with Wall Street bidding to avoid further losses after stocks retreated on Monday.

Stocks recently spiked to record highs, driven by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.

However, a pullback across stocks is also cascading into cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping below $110,000 to leave bulls at risk of a fresh carnage.

With investors taking note of President Donald Trump’s move to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook, there was also a reaction in the bond market. The U.S. Treasury yields market saw short-term yields fall, while long-term yields rose. As the 2-year yield moved 3 basis points lower to 3.70%, the 10-year yield jumped to 4.3% and the 30-year yield jumped to 4.9%.

Wall Street weighs Trump’s Fed move

President Trump announced his move to fire Cook via Truth Social late Monday, a new angle to the U.S. president’s feud with the central bank. For much of the year, Trump has criticized Fed chair Jerome Powell, with calls for him to cut interest rates. 

He posted on Truth Social that Cook had to go amid “sufficient cause” for her removal over fraud allegations. However, Cook maintains she won’t step down and that Trump doesn’t have authority to oust her. 

Trump’s move has experts opining that successfully removing Cook could expose other governors to similar scenarios.

According to Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan, said in a note that firing Cook will contribute to “upside inflation risks.”

The Trump-Fed feud is among market factors investors will keenly watch this week. Others are economic data reports, tariffs, global geopolitical trends, and earnings. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, drops this week, as do Nvidia’s earnings.

NVIDIA’s results are set for Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+4.00%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000146+2.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003503+3.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Spots are disappearing quickly on a first-come, first-served basis, leaving traders scrambling to secure early access before the presale officially […] The post MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge appeared first on Coindoo.
Edge
EDGE$0.47514-15.88%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/26 22:45
Share
Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase says it helped the US Secret Service seize $225 million in crypto allegedly stolen by scammers, the largest crypto seizure in the agency’s history.
Everscale
EVER$0.01005-1.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,673 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 104,498 ETH.