Dow Jones Futures edge up as AI, Fed jitters ease

Dow Jones Index futures are showing marginal gains during Friday's European morning session, retracing some of Thursday's reversal. Investors' concerns about the valuations of the AI sector companies and the impact of the hawkish message from the Federal Reserve seem to have eased, although market sentiment has remained sour in Europe and Asia, keeping appetite for stocks limited. The main Wall Street Indexes are set to open with moderate advances on Friday. The Dow Jones Index adds less than 0.1% at the time of writing, trading right above 47,700, while the S&P futures advances 0.7% reaching levels past 6,900, with the Nasdaq showing the strongest performance, with a 1.20% gain to 26,194. US equities dropped on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, rattled markets, putting into question a widely expected third interest rate cut in December. Powell highlighted the diverging views within the committee amid the conflicting projections of employment and inflation and warned that further reductions are "far from a foregone conclusion. Tech shares led losses on Monday, with Meta and Microsoft Shares dropping 11.3% and 2.9% respectively, after reporting larger capital expenses. This news revived investors' concerns about the excessive valuation of AI companies, which, coupled with dwindling hopes of lower borrowing costs, hurt confidence in the tech sector. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only…