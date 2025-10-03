ExchangeDEX+
Dow Jones futures rise as tech stocks lead gains on AI momentum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:05
Dow Jones futures edge up by 0.20% to reach 46,900 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the regular session opening in the United States (US). However, the S&P 500 futures rise 0.25% to trade above 6,750, while Nasdaq 100 futures gain 0.30% to trade near 25,200.

US index futures gain ground after Wall Street posted fresh highs during overnight trading. The AI-driven rally overshadows concerns about the ongoing US government shutdown. However, traders may adopt caution as the government shutdown is likely to delay the release of key US macro including the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The US ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI reports are due later on Friday.

On Thursday’s regular session, the Dow Jones added 0.06%, the S&P 500 rose 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.39%. Stocks from the tech sector led gains on AI momentum, with Nvidia rising 0.9%, AMD advancing 3.5%, and Intel jumping 3.8%. Market sentiment was further boosted by OpenAI’s $6.6 billion share sale, valuing the firm at $500 billion, along with news of a landmark partnership with South Korean tech conglomerates Samsung and SK.

US stock markets received support as recent weaker data US labor market boosted bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 91% possibility of another reduction in December.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dow-jones-futures-rise-as-tech-stocks-led-gains-on-ai-momentum-202510030742

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1671-5.05%
MANTRA
OM$0.09197-5.19%
OP
OP$0.3574-6.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain data, whale addresses (0x436F and 0x2DDf) have once again purchased a total of 5.51 million INSP (approximately US$110,000). The current total holdings have reached 115.07 million INSP (approximately US$2.1 million), accounting for 11.51% of the total INSP supply.
Inspect
INSP$0.00669-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 16:50
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$1.874-6.95%
Waves
WAVES$0.6665-8.15%
Solana
SOL$160.99-8.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

