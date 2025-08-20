Dow Jones futures slip ahead of retailers’ report, FOMC Minutes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:42
NEAR
NEAR$2.522+2.10%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005459+4.81%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.837+1.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021353+1.49%
MAY
MAY$0.04742-4.29%
  • Dow Jones futures decline as traders adopt caution ahead of corporate reports from major retailers.
  • Traders will likely observe the Fed’s July Meeting Minutes to gain cues on policy outlook.
  • Market sentiment may draw support from any positive outcome toward a possible ending of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Dow Jones futures decline during European trading on Wednesday, ahead of the opening of North American markets, trading below 44,900, down by 0.23%. Moreover, S&P 500 futures fall 0.23% to trade near 6,400, while Nasdaq 100 futures depreciate by 0.31%, trading near 23,400.

US stock futures struggle ahead of corporate reports from major retailers. Traders also await the US Federal Reserve’s Minutes for the July meeting due later in the North American session. Market attention would shift toward the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due on Thursday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on a September policy decision.

However, any positive development toward a possible resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war could lead to an improved market sentiment. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Tuesday that plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are now underway, according to CNN. Furthermore, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would not place American troops on the ground to help enforce a potential peace deal in Ukraine.

On Tuesday’s regular hours, Dow Jones Industrial Average steadied around 44,900, as Home building supplier Home Depot showed ongoing earnings growth in the second quarter. The S&P 500 fell 0.59% and the Nasdaq 1.39% as tech stocks sold off, with Nvidia down 3.5%, AMD 5.4%, and Palantir 9.4%.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dow-jones-futures-slip-ahead-of-retailers-report-fomc-minutes-202508200842

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001248+2.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.06429-0.06%
XRP
XRP$2.9246-0.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 23:13
Share
Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021387+1.52%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4851+4.81%
Wink
LIKE$0.011575-4.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:29
Share
Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights

The post Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nexo has launched an in-app AI Assistant that provides real-time crypto account and market insights. The AI Assistant ensures user privacy and relies on multiple data sources for personalized responses. Nexo, a prominent digital asset service provider, has unveiled its AI Assistant, a new chat-based feature that lets users inquire about real-time market updates and account analytics. Integrated directly into Nexo’s mobile app, the new feature gives users instant access to information about crypto prices, trading trends, earned interest, and market news. Designed for personalization, AI Assistant delivers tailored insights based on each user’s account data. The system draws data from multiple sources, including Nexo’s internal product and account data, real-time crypto market feeds, the platform’s Help Center, and educational resources like Investopedia. The feature is accessible across most app screens through a sliding notch for iOS users or the Nexo logo for Android users. It is currently in public beta. Nexo states that the company is committed to maintaining user privacy. The AI Assistant does not collect personal information such as email addresses or phone numbers. “The insights provided by the AI Assistant do not constitute investment advice, financial recommendations. All information is generated for informational purposes only, based on general data patterns and account activity,” the company noted in a statement. The launch follows Nexo’s earlier debut of AI News Summary, which delivers daily condensed crypto news through app notifications. The platform, which has processed $371 billion and managed over $11 billion in assets, has served clients in more than 200 jurisdictions since its launch in 2018. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nexo-ai-crypto-insights/
RealLink
REAL$0.0518+2.92%
Nexo
NEXO$1.2839+0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10117+1.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:32
Share

Trending News

More

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Coinbase CEO Hails XRP Perpetual Futures Launch as Great Progress