Stocks were higher in early trading on Friday as the market reacted to the latest U.S. inflation data. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 350 points.…Stocks were higher in early trading on Friday as the market reacted to the latest U.S. inflation data. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 350 points.…

Dow rises 350 points as Wall Street reacts to PCE inflation data

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/26 22:06
Union
U$0.010482-1.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0743-8.97%

Stocks were higher in early trading on Friday as the market reacted to the latest U.S. inflation data.

Summary
  • Dow jumped over 350 points as investors reacted to key inflation data.
  • Core personal consumption expenditures price index data came in at 0.29% annually in August.
  • Wall Street was higher after three days of losses.

The S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 350 points.

Gains across the U.S. stock market came as data from the Commerce Department showed the personal consumption expenditures price index for August increased by 0.29% on a seasonally adjusted basis. While slightly up, this reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, was in line with economists estimates. 

August’s reading of core PCE also showed inflation rose 0.2% month over month for August, again in line with Wall Street expectations.

Wall Street expects rate cuts

Stocks thus rose as investors maintained the outlook of two more quarter-point rate cuts in 2025, with the Fed’s next meetings in October and December. Gains saw major U.S. gauges tick up after this week’s wobbling, with investors taking the PCE data and the solid jobs data on Thursday as a positive outlook.

After stocks witnessed a worrying three-day pullback amid the latest uncertainty, analysts say the PCE data has slightly buoyed markets.

David Russell, TradeStation’s global head of market strategy, noted in comments highlighted by CNBC that the jobs claims and gross domestic product revision had “undermined” the overall dovish narrative held in recent weeks. However, the latest data on core PCE has somewhat calmed investor jitters. 

While the S&P 500 advanced and the other major indices showed an upbeat open, Bitcoin (BTC) remained weak below $110,000 after this week’s losses. Gold held near record highs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010456-2.03%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03203-0.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Share
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.11999-6.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.82%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Share
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.02985-1.02%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0229-1.61%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Consensys CEO hints at imminent MetaMask token launch