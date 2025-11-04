Dragonfly Partner: Smaller ecosystems should prioritize safety and community protection measures rather than "code is law".

PANews reported on November 4th that Haseeb, Managing Partner of Dragonfly, stated in an article on the X platform that different blockchains reacted differently to the Balancer hack:
1. Berachain validators have suspended network operations because Balancer is tightly integrated with the Berachain ecosystem;
2. Polygon validators review hacker transactions and freeze them;
3. Sonic adds the ability to freeze and clear hacker accounts.
These measures have all performed well. For smaller crypto ecosystems, security and community protection should be prioritized over rigidly enforcing the "code is law" rule.
