Drake Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley And Metallica With His Biggest Album

Drake’s Take Care has now spent 650 weeks on the Billboard 200, joining just 12 other albums in history to reach that mark. GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 04: Canadian rapper Drake performs live on stage at the Carling O2 Academy on January 4, 2011 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by John Gunion/Redferns) Redferns

Drake has accumulated so many hit songs throughout his career that at times it’s easy to forget he is also one of the most successful albums artists of all time in the hip-hop space. Thanks to continued plays on streaming platforms, many of Drake’s full-lengths regularly appear across a variety of Billboard charts, and some have lived on important rankings for years.

One title stands out as Drake’s most successful in terms of longevity, and as it advances again on the Billboard 200, the decade-plus-old set joins a very exclusive club and becomes one of the longest-charting albums of all time in America.

Drake’s Take Care Reaches 650 Weeks on the Billboard 200

Drake’s Take Care is living inside the top 40 on the Billboard 200 many years after he stopped promoting the 2011 set. As of this frame, the Canadian hip-hop musician’s sophomore full-length has lived on the ranking of the most consumed albums in the U.S. for 650 weeks.

Drake Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and Metallica

Take Care is just the thirteenth release in U.S. history to make it to 650 weeks on the Billboard 200. Drake’s blockbuster project is now included in a club that features the following titles, which have previously made it to that mark:

Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon (990 weeks)

Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend (900 weeks)

Journey – Greatest Hits (870 weeks)

Metallica – Metallica (802 weeks)

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits (759 weeks)

Eminem – Curtain Call: The Hits (749 weeks)

Bruno Mars – Doo-Wops & Hooligans (741 weeks)

Guns N’ Roses – Greatest Hits (737 weeks)

Nirvana – Nevermind (735 weeks)

Michael Jackson – Thriller (691 weeks)

Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (668 weeks)

Queen – Greatest Hits (660 weeks)

Take Care Remains a Top 40 Performer

At the moment, Take Care lifts one space to No. 34 on the Billboard 200. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, the bestseller and top streamer shifted 18,500 equivalent units. 1,400 of those were pure purchases, while plays on streaming sites of its many popular tunes made up almost all of the additional copies.

Drake’s Decade-Old Album Lives Inside the Top 10

Take Care lives on four Billboard charts this frame, and it climbs on all of them. Drake occupies a spot inside the top 10 on both the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums rankings, as Take Care ascends to Nos. 8 and 10, respectively.

It’s also present once again on the Top Streaming Albums roster, coming in at No. 32. The set has spent almost 500 weeks on the list of the most consumed R&B, rap and hip-hop projects, while it’s only up to 65 stays on the Top Streaming Albums chart.

Eight Drake Albums Appear on the Billboard 200

Drake claims eight charting wins on the Billboard 200 this week. Amazingly, Take Care, the second-oldest of the bunch, is the second-highest rising. It sits just a few spaces behind Some Sexy Songs 4 U, his collaborative project with PartyNextDoor, which arrived earlier this year. Also joining those two titles are Views, Certified Lover Boy, For All the Dogs, Scorpion, Thank Me Later, and More Life.