Drake Sends Multiple Smashes From Different Eras Back To The Charts

Drake charts seven songs across Billboard this week, with both current hits and older fan favorites like "One Dance" and "Wait for U" returning.

Throughout his career, Drake has released hundreds of songs and scored a historically-huge number of hits across almost every Billboard chart he’s reached. It’s not uncommon for the Canadian hip-hop star to see half a dozen or more albums perform well and, in some instances, a handful of cuts reach multiple tallies at the same time.

At the moment, seven tracks by Drake appear on at least one Billboard chart, and they come from eras spanning his entire tenure as a superstar. Of his seven smashes, three return to at least one list.

“Wait for U” Almost Hits the Top 10

“Wait for U,” Drake’s collaboration with Future and Tems, reenters two related Billboard charts this week. The track almost finds its way to the top 10 once more on the Rap Streaming Songs list, where it’s back at No. 12. The same cut can once again be found on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs tally at No. 20. “Wait for U” has spent more than a year on both of those rosters and has previously conquered them.

“Love Me” with Lil Wayne and Future Debuts

Another collaboration between Drake and Future also reappears on a streaming list. “Love Me,” which is fronted by Lil Wayne, sneaks back onto the Rap Streaming Songs chart at No. 15. The decade-plus-old cut also manages a surprise debut on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs ranking, coming in just three spaces beneath “Wait for U.”

“One Dance” Becomes a Global Win Again

“One Dance,” one of Drake’s biggest hits and one of his most popular efforts, is a worldwide success story yet again. The track, which credits Afrobeats powerhouse Wizkid and vocalist Kyla, narrowly reenters the Billboard Global 200, the ranking of the most consumed songs all around the planet. “One Dance,” which has reached No. 107 in the 36 weeks it has spent on the Billboard Global 200, brings itself back in at No. 200, settling into absolute last place.

“Nokia” and “Somebody Loves Me”

Of Drake’s other charting wins at the moment, two come from Some Sexy Songs 4 U, his 2025 collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. “Nokia,” a solo cut from that effort, appears inside the top 10 on almost every Billboard chart it inhabits, while “Somebody Loves Me,” which does credit PartyNextDoor, appears on two streaming rosters.

“What Did I Miss?” and “Which One”

Since promoting Some Sexy Songs 4 U, Drake has already moved on to his next chapter. “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One,” a collaboration with Central Cee, are both present on at least 10 Billboard charts apiece, and in many cases, they’re climbing. “Which One” even reaches a new high point on four tallies at the same time.