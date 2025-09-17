Drake song leaked by pump.fun streamers, token soars by 3,000%

A pair of pump.fun streamers allegedly leaked Drake’s single from his upcoming album ICEMAN in a stream to promote their meme coin BAGWORK. The duo have since made more than $83,410 from creator fees in just two days after streaming the song.

Summary Drake’s unreleased track from ICEMAN was leaked by a pair of streamers on pump.fun.

The developers behind the token, BAGWORK, gained $83,410 within just two days of streaming the song.

Pump.fun livestreamers went viral for playing what sounds like an unreleased song from rapper Drake’s upcoming album over the weekend in an effort to promote their token. The video clip shows the pair of livestreamers in the backseat of a car, listening to what they claim is an “unreleased” song.

“First time this song is ever played,” said the one of the streamers

“Buy f**king BAGWORK right now,” yelled the other streamer.

Both streamers jam to the song wearing white t-shirts that spell out the name of their token, BAGWORK on SOLANA (SOL), in big bold marker-written letters. It did not take long for the clip to spread all over social media and catch the attention of Aubrey “Drake” Graham himself, who was taken off guard by the fact that two teenagers leaked his song on a meme coin launchpad livestream.

According to a report by the Rolling Stone, the rapper called into the Kick stream of Adin Ross to find out who the leakers were. At first, Ross believed that it was one of Drake’s unconventional methods of releasing music. But the rapper denied it.

“I don’t even know who the f**k those kids are,” Drake said to Ross over the phone.

“What, you actually don’t know who those kids are?” the streamer responded.

“I just asked you who they are. What the f**k?” Drake snapped back.

The BAGWORK streamers later claimed that Ross had messaged them, asking how they were able to get their hands on the unreleased track. However, they told him to come on their stream if he wanted to know. Ross did not respond to the request, according to the duo.

Drake’s impact on the BAGWORK meme coin

Within just two days of playing the unreleased track on their livestream, the token shot up in value. The token soared nearly 3,000% in less than 24 hours, with market cap rocketing from under $5 million to a peak of $53.8 million.

According to the chart, price action shows the token climbed from near $0.001 to highs above $0.050 at the peak of the hype, as volume surged and speculators rushed in.

However, the Drake rally proved to be short-lived. Within two days of the spike, BAGWORK retraced sharply, dropping over 80% from its highs and now trading around $0.0095 with a market cap of just $10.3 million.

Leaking the unreleased Drake song lifted the BAGWORK token up | Source: pump.fun

According to data from Pump.fun (PUMP), the account that launched the BAGWORK token has launched a dozen other tokens. Their Solana balance has reached $20,100. Meanwhile, the creator fees generated from Bagwork has dropped significantly since their Drake leak; falling fro $83,410 to just around $35,300 within 24 hours.

Pulling stunts to gain traction for their token is not new for the livestreamer duo. Before Drake, they’ve claimed to leak songs from other artists like Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti.

Last week, one of the devs behind BAGWORK even invaded the field during a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game to promote the token.