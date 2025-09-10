DuckDB confirms its Node.js and Wasm packages were targeted by an npm supply chain attack

PANews reported on September 10th that DuckDB's official Twitter account announced that its Node.js and Wasm packages were infected with malware in a recent npm supply chain attack. Officials have investigated and deprecated the affected versions, while also releasing new ones. DuckDB stated that according to npm data, no users have downloaded the affected packages. The team has issued a security advisory detailing the post-incident analysis and response measures.

