DV8 Appoints Jason Fang of Sora Ventures as CEO, Entering Digital Asset Market

PANews reported on September 1st that DV8 Public Company Limited announced the appointment of Jason Fang, founding partner of Sora Ventures, as its new CEO, marking the company's shift from media advertising to Bitcoin treasury management and digital asset strategy. Fang has invested over $100 million in over 150 Web3 companies and held key positions at institutions including Sora, Moon Inc., and Metaplanet.
DV8 recently secured a 75% stake from a consortium, valuing the company at approximately 550 million baht. In July, the company raised 241 million baht through warrants. DV8 plans to emulate MicroStrategy's Bitcoin-first model to promote financial inclusion in Southeast Asia.