Dvalishvili Vs. Sandhagen Opening Betting Odds

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 07: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia reacts after his submission victory against Sean O’Malley in the UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 316 event at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC

UFC 320 features two title fights at the top of the card. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev puts his title on the line against the man he took the belt from in March, Alex Pereira. Meanwhile, in the UFC 320 pay-per-view co-main event, bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili looks to make the third defense of his belt in 2025 when he faces former interim title challenger Cody Sandhagen. We look at the opening betting odds for the UFC 320 matchup between Dvalishvili and Sandhagen.

UFC 320 is scheduled for Saturday, October 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 320 Fight Card Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili Vs. Cody Sandhagen Opening Betting Odds And Line Movement

When BetOnline first announced the betting line for the upcoming bantamweight title fight, Dvalishvili opened as the +275 favorite over the -335 Sandhagen. Since then, the champ has moved to +285, while Sandhagen is currently the -350 betting underdog.

UFC 320 Fight Card Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili Vs. Cody Sandhagen

Merab Dvalishvili (20-4), a long-time training partner of former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling stepped into the spotlight of the promotion’s 135-pound division in September 2014 when he scored a unanimous decision win over then-champion Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 306.

The 33-year-old Dvalishvili joined the UFC in 2017 as much-hyped prospect. At the time, Dvalishvili was 7-2 and had won and defended the Ring of Combat bantamweight crown.

Dvalishvili did not have a smooth start to his UFC run, losing his first two fights. Falling to Frankie Saenz by decision, and the second, to Ricky Simon, via submission. In September 2018, things clicked in place for the Serra-Longo Fight Team product, and he has not lost since.

Heading into UFC 306, Dvalishvili was on a 10-fight winning streak. Prior to his matchup against O’Malley, Dvalishvili had defeated Marlon Moraes, Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo. The win over O’Malley stretched his winning streak to 11 straight. Dvalishvili extended that streak to 12 when he defended his title with a unanimous decision win over the previously unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311.

Dvalishvili faced O’Malley in a rematch at UFC 316. O’Malley had not fought since he lost his title to Dvalishvili at UFC 306. Despite making wholesale changes to his life and training heading into UFC 316, Dvalishvili easily dispatched O’Malley in their second meeting, ending the fight in the third round via submission.

DES MOINES, IOWA – MAY 03: Cory Sandhagen punches Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Wells Fargo Arena on May 03, 2025 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC

Cory Sandhagen (18-5) joined the UFC in 2018 with a 7-1 record. He went unbeaten in his first five fights with the promotion. That run, culminating with decision wins over John Lineker and Raphael Assuncao, earned the then 28-year-old the No. 4 ranking in the UFC’s 135 weight class and a matchup against the No. 2 ranked Aljamain Sterling.

The slick Sterling submitted Sandhagen in the first round, earning himself a shot at the UFC bantamweight title, a belt he won in his next outing. As for Sandhagen, the submission setback did not hurt him in the rankings, as he remained at No. 4.

Following his first UFC loss, the UFC booked Sandhagen against the No. 1 ranked Marlon Moraes. Sandhagen won that fight and a “Performance of the Night” bonus with a highlight-reel spinning wheel kick KO.

That stunning stoppage earned Sandhagen the No. 2 ranking in the division and a fight against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Sandhagen dispatched Edgar with a vicious flying knee 28 seconds into that bout. He again earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his effort.

A decision loss to former UFC bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw followed Sandhagen’s win over Edgar. He then faced ex-135-pound champ Petr Yan for the interim UFC bantamweight belt in October 2021. The scrap was “Fight of the Night” on the UFC 267 pay-per-view card, but Yan picked up the victory and the belt via unanimous decision.

Following that setback, Sandhagen, who is now 33, was on a three-fight winning streak with victories over Song Yadong, Marlon “Chito” Vera, and Rob Font. Sandhagen saw that run come to a halt in August 2024 when he dropped a decision to Umar Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight title eliminator.

In May, Sandhagen rebounded from his loss to Nurmagomedov with a TKO win over former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Sandhagen is the No. 4 fighter in the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

We will have more on UFC 320 and the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen bantamweight title fight as fight night nears.