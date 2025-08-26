dYdX Releases New Roadmap: Covering Telegram Trading, Performance Optimization, and Expanded Token Usability

PANews reported on August 26th that dYdX has officially released a new roadmap, with its core development company, dYdX Trading, rebranding as dYdX Labs. Over the next 90 days, dYdX plans to conduct software upgrades to support the community and achieve significant breakthroughs in performance, user experience, and token utility. These upgrades include: 1. Partner fee sharing: Partners who bring trading volume and liquidity to dYdX can earn up to 50% of protocol fees; 2. The introduction of segmented and TWAP orders; 3. Designated proposers to significantly reduce end-to-end transaction latency; 4. Improved order gateways; 5. Telegram trading functionality, enabling seamless trading between dYdX accounts on the web and Telegram, launching in September 2025; 5. Social login, supporting instant login and deposits using Google, Apple, or Passkey; 6. Front-end integration with Osmosis, enabling one-click swaps and staking between USDC and DYDX; and 7. DYDX staking to reduce transaction fees.

