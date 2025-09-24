E*Trade/Morgan Stanley to Soon Offer Crypto Trading

Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley (MS) is moving deeper into digital assets, announcing a partnership with crypto infrastructure provider Zerohash to allow E*Trade clients to trade BTC$112,180.11, ETH$4,182.70 and SOL$216.07 starting in the first half of 2026, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, told Bloomberg that the initiative is the first phase of a broader crypto strategy that will eventually include a full wallet solution.

“The underlying technology has been proven and blockchain-based infrastructure is obviously here to stay,” Finn said in the interview, adding that clients should have access to both traditional and digital assets in a single ecosystem.

The move underscores Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto since a regulatory shift under President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Morgan Stanley is also preparing an asset-allocation framework for clients that will include crypto exposure ranging from zero to a few percentage points, depending on investor goals.

The bank is exploring tokenization for back-office efficiencies such as settlement and clearing, the article said.

E*Trade is is an online brokerage and banking platform owned by Morgan Stanley. It allows customers to trade stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Read more: Morgan Stanley Eyes Launching Crypto Trading Through E*Trade: Bloomberg