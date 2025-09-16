Early Entrants Secure 20% Bonus as Bitfrac Token Presale Moves Through Stage 2 at $0.024

Bitfrac has advanced its token presale into Stage 2, recording over $4 million raised while positioning investors for possible 4X returns. In a development that has never been seen before, the project merges traditional bond investing with crypto mining, offering legally asset-backed tokens that represent fractional ownership in industrial mining infrastructure. At the current stage of its token presale, 1 BFT is priced at $0.024, with 54% of allocations already filled.

Stage 2 Token Presale Progress and Investor Incentives

As of the current market update, Stage 2 of the token presale remains open for a limited time before the stage invites another price, with $1.2M already accumulated from a $3.5 million target.

To make the ongoing token presale more interesting before a gaining spree, Early entrants using code BFT20 can secure a 20% bonus. Investors have been drawn to Bitfrac’s model of combining crypto mining profits with asset-backed security, creating a hybrid between digital and real-world ownership.

Since launching its Stage 1 round at $0.017, Bitfrac has attracted more than 2,000 participants who now earn passive income from Bitcoin mining. The project reports potential 4X returns within 12 months, supported by high-capacity mining operations and transparent on-chain verification of assets.

Unique Market Position

Unlike traditional mining investments, Bitfrac stands in a unique way as it enables fractional ownership of mining equipment and facilities, removing the high entry costs often seen in the sector. The platform’s AI-powered dashboard records earnings while maintaining transparency on asset status. Each token presale participant gains direct profit distribution rights, governance voting power, and priority access to facilities.

The project uses its own Bitfrac Token (BFT) to connect investors with mining operations, hence a reliable way of transactions. With 400 million tokens allocated to presale, investors receive monthly Bitcoin distributions beginning in November 2025. A buyback and burn mechanism also reduces circulating supply, designed to strengthen long-term value.

Market Opportunity and Revenue Structure

Bitfrac positions itself within a growing mining industry projected to surpass $7 billion by 2027. Current mining operations target a 2.5 EH/s capacity, producing an estimated 8.2 BTC daily. Monthly net profit is projected at $14.2 million, supplemented by $892,000 in hosting fees. Combined, this brings revenue potential of $15.1 million per month.

The token presale provides investors with direct access to these profits while legal compliance ensures security. All equipment and property are held in trust by a registered entity, with smart contracts managing ownership rights.

With stage 2 advancing at $0.024 per token, Bitfrac continues to expand participation in its token presale. Early investors can claim a 20% bonus before the four-day deadline. The project’s model of fractional mining ownership, combined with asset-backed security and monthly profit distribution, positions Bitfrac as a distinct participant in the ongoing cycle of crypto presales.

Website: https://bitfrac.com/

Telegram: t.me/BitFracCommunity

X: https://x.com/BitFracProtocol

WhitePaper: https://bitfrac.com/docs/bitfrac-whitepaper.pdf

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.