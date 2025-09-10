Earn $7,700 a day: BJMINING revolutionizes Bitcoin passive income with cloud mining

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10 22:00
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0053852+13.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09987-0.62%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08987+4.73%
Wink
LIKE$0.010562+2.82%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001989+1.42%

Amid the rapid evolution of cryptocurrency, an anonymous energy revolution is driving industry transformation. More and more mining farms are abandoning traditional, energy-intensive mining methods and turning to renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. This not only significantly reduces costs but also allows excess electricity to be fed back into the grid, achieving a win-win for both environmental protection and profitability.

For investors, this isn’t just a conceptual upgrade; it’s a sustainable and future-oriented investment strategy.

At the same time, increasing market volatility and rising technical barriers to entry are leading more and more retail investors to forgo purchasing their own mining equipment in favor of a more convenient and reliable solution: cloud mining.
Cloud mining eliminates the complexities of equipment installation, energy management, and market tracking. Users simply select the appropriate hashrate contract, which automatically allocates resources and settles profits daily. For beginners, it’s undoubtedly the most resource-efficient way to participate. The BJMINING platform not only supports mining major cryptocurrencies, including BTC and DOGE, but also offers transparent returns and security guarantees, allowing users to participate in the long-term growth of digital assets with a low barrier to entry. For investors who want to avoid short-term trading risks but don’t have time for high-frequency operations, cloud mining provides a stable path to easily enter the world of crypto: no need to worry about the rise and fall of currency prices, no need to waste energy, and build a stable passive income in one choice.

Why choose BJMINING:

The BJMINING platform offers a user-friendly interface and simple operation, requiring no technical background to get started. To date, it has deployed over 1.2 million mining machines across more than 60 green energy mining farms, serving over 180 countries worldwide and boasting over 5 million registered users, truly implementing an environmentally friendly and efficient cloud mining ecosystem.

More importantly, the platform distributes stable passive income every day, and users can earn income without watching the market or making complicated settings, easily achieving the goal of “monetizing mobile phone investments”.

In terms of security, BJMINING architecture uses McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection and is fully insured by AIG to ensure the safety of user funds. All mining farms use green energy to reduce carbon emissions while improving energy efficiency.

Core advantages of the platform:

  • Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, allowing you to experience cloud mining profits at zero cost
  • No equipment or electricity investment required, full hosting, simple operation
  • Daily automatic settlement of income, users can choose to withdraw or reinvest
  • Supports withdrawal of multiple assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc., all can be withdrawn flexibly
  • Green energy power supply promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining
  • Cybersecurity protection: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection + AIG full insurance
  • Referral rebate mechanism: 3% direct referral + 2% indirect referral, with continuous compounding of returns

How to start BIJMINING cloud mining experience:

  1. Register a BJMINING account and get a $15 trial bonus immediately.
  2. Deposit a supported asset (such as BTC), select a cloud mining contract, and start with one click.
  3. Mining income is settled daily and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, which is quite flexible.

Contract example return display:【WhatsMiner M50S+】：Investment amount: $100, Term: 2 days, Total income: $100 + $6

  • 【WhatsMiner M60S++】：Investment Amount: $600, Term: 7 days, Total Income: $600 + $52.50
  • 【Avalon Miner A1566】：Investment amount: $1,200, Term: 15 days, Total income: $1,200 + $234
  • 【WhatsMiner M66S+】：Investment amount: $5,800, Term: 30 days, Total income: $5,800 + $2,610
  • 【Antminer L7】：Investment amount: $12,000, Term: 40 days, Total income: $12,000 + $8,160
  • 【Antminer S21e XP Hyd】：Investment amount: $27,000, Term: 45 days, Total income: $27,000 + $21,870

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website bjmining.com)

Conclusion

With BTC maintaining a strong performance around $112,000, BJMINING’s cloud mining offers investors a low-tech, highly transparent, environmentally friendly, and secure and sustainable passive income path. Regardless of market fluctuations, as long as you’re willing to participate, you can achieve asset growth through a secure and compliant cloud platform.

Visit the BJMINING official website to register and receive a $15 trial credit. Our referral program also offers additional rewards.
For more information, please contact [email protected].

The post Earn $7,700 a day: BJMINING revolutionizes Bitcoin passive income with cloud mining appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14667+0.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008795-5.43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684+1.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+15.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,962.15+2.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF