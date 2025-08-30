Earn SOL passive income every day: BJMINING helps investors seize the new opportunity of Solana at $214

As of August 29, 2025, the price of Solana (SOL) stabilized at around $214.5, up nearly 5.5% from yesterday and nearly 50% year-to-date. Amidst the Federal Reserve’s easing signals and continued inflows of institutional funds, SOL surged 9.1% in a single day, surpassing Ethereum to become the most traded decentralized exchange (DEX) by trading volume, reaching $4.6 billion in 24-hour trading volume. This market performance has attracted increasing investor interest in how to generate stable daily cash flow during SOL’s upward trajectory, and the cloud mining contract model offered by BJMINING is proving to be the answer.

Solana’s New Value Amidst Market Turmoil

Solana is not only renowned for its high performance, but is also steadily becoming mainstream financial infrastructure. Data shows that institutions have accumulated approximately $1.7 billion in Solana assets, further driving market recognition of its long-term value. In this context, BJMINING uses cloud mining technology to help holders convert their assets into stable daily returns.

Advantages of BJMINING

As a cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK and established in 2015, BJMINING currently operates 60 mining farms worldwide, deploying 1.2 million mining machines, covering more than 180 countries and regions, and has a total user base exceeding 5 million. The platform’s core advantages include:

Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, allowing you to experience cloud mining profits at zero cost

No equipment or electricity investment required, full hosting, simple operation

Daily automatic settlement of income, users can choose to withdraw or reinvest

Supports withdrawal of multiple assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc., all can be withdrawn flexibly

Green energy power supply promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining

Cybersecurity protection: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection + AIG full insurance

Referral rebate mechanism: 3% direct referral + 2% indirect referral, with continuous compounding of returns

Popular contract examples

Contract Name Investment the term Total Return WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2 days $100 + $6 WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7 days $600 + $52.50 Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15 days $1,200 + $234 WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30 days $5,800 + $2,610 Antminer L7 Antminer S21e XP Hyd $12,000 $27,000 40 days 45 days $12,000 + $8,160 $27,000 + $21,870

The platform also launched a variety of stable contracts, for details, please visit the BJMINING official website



User Voice

“I used to simply hold SOL until a friend recommended BJMINING. I first tried a $600 contract and saw my earnings credited to my account the same day. Now I’ve upgraded to a higher-tier contract, which gives me a stable daily income. This provides more peace of mind than simply waiting for the price to rise.” — An investor from Los Angeles

Looking to the future

As global policies become clearer and the pace of ETFs accelerates, the Solana ecosystem continues to expand. BJMINING will help investors enjoy stable daily cash flow returns amidst the Solana boom through its transparent revenue model and global deployment. Going forward, BJMINING plans to expand its green mining operations across Asia and the Middle East, empowering more users to join this passive income revolution.

Conclusion

If holding Solana represents confidence in the future, then generating a stable daily cash flow from Sol assets through BJMINING is an upgraded version of that confidence. BJMINING is helping global investors realize their vision of “no more idle assets, continuous income.”

For more information, please visit the official website: https://bjmining.com

or contact us via email: [email protected]

The post Earn SOL passive income every day: BJMINING helps investors seize the new opportunity of Solana at $214 appeared first on Blockonomi.