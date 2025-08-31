Earning 3,000 XRP a day is no longer a fantasy: BJMINING brings a new value-added model to Ripple assets

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 00:00
xrp

As of August 29, 2025, the price of XRP has fluctuated between $2.82 and $2.97. As of today, it is approximately $2.82, down approximately 5.35% from the previous day. Despite short-term pressure, market sentiment is recovering. With the US SEC ruling that XRP is a commodity and the court dismissing its lawsuit against Ripple, XRP is experiencing a significant window of opportunity for institutional ETF investment and regulatory compliance. Amidst this shift in market structure, more and more investors are eager to secure stable daily returns from XRP assets, and BJMINING‘s cloud mining offers a viable option.


A New Look at XRP Opportunities in Market Fluctuations

The recent crypto market correction, with a number of assets, including XRP, experiencing short-term declines, has been accompanied by the SEC’s conclusion of a long-running lawsuit and its upholding of the legality of XRP trading, undoubtedly signaling institutional clarity and stability. Under this structure, XRP is expected to attract institutional investment through an ETF, driving a new round of price breakthroughs. BJMINING is developing a robust “holding and generating output” strategy.

Advantages of BJMINING

  • Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, allowing you to experience cloud mining profits at zero cost
  • No equipment or electricity investment required, full hosting, simple operation
  • Daily automatic settlement of income, users can choose to withdraw or reinvest
  • Supports withdrawal of multiple assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc., all can be withdrawn flexibly
  • Green energy power supply promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining
  • Cybersecurity protection: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection + AIG full insurance
  • Referral rebate mechanism: 3% direct referral + 2% indirect referral, with continuous compounding of returns

Popular contract examples

  • 【WhatsMiner M50S+】：Investment amount: $100, Term: 2 days, Total income: $100 + $6
  • 【WhatsMiner M60S++】：Investment Amount: $600, Term: 7 days, Total Income: $600 + $52.50
  • 【Avalon Miner A1566】：Investment amount: $1,200, Term: 15 days, Total income: $1,200 + $234
  • 【WhatsMiner M66S+】：Investment amount: $5,800, Term: 30 days, Total income: $5,800 + $2,610
  • 【Antminer L7】：Investment amount: $12,000, Term: 40 days, Total income: $12,000 + $8,160
  • 【Antminer S21e XP Hyd】：Investment amount: $27,000, Term: 45 days, Total income: $27,000 + $21,870

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website bjmining.com)


User Voice

“The fluctuations in the XRP market once made me hesitant, but since trying BJMINING cloud mining, I have received stable income every day. Even if the market has a small correction, I still hold on to it with peace of mind.” – A holder from North America

Looking to the future

With the conclusion of the SEC lawsuit, the opening of the ETF path, and the beginning of institutional investment, XRP is on a compliant upward trajectory. Meanwhile, the price is expected to surge towards the $3.40–5.50 range. Once this resistance is broken, a new cycle of growth will begin. BJMINING will help users capture sustained cash flow returns in this new phase of XRP through its transparent, efficient, and environmentally friendly contract system.

Conclusion

Holding XRP isn’t just a manifestation of faith; it also holds the potential for stable passive income. Through BJMINING, let XRP generate daily income for you, truly realizing the vision of “assets not only increasing in value, but also generating sustained returns.

“For more information, please visit the official website: https://bjmining.com
or contact us via email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
