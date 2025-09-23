The post Earth’ Season 1 Finale Begin? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Teaser poster image for “Alien: Earth.” FX/HULU Alien: Earth, the first TV series in the Alien franchise, wraps up this week. What time does it begin streaming and where? Created by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), Alien: Earth kicked off its eight-episode season with Episodes 1 and 2 on Aug. 12. The summary for the series reads, “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth. ForbesWhy Does Wendy From ‘Alien: Earth’ Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers “In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. “But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named ‘Wendy’ marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.” Forbes‘South Park’ Co-Creator On Episode 5 Delay: ‘No One Censored Us’By Tim Lammers Alien: Earth also stars Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver. Titled The Real Monsters, the eighth episode of Alien: Earth — which is also the Season 1 finale — will begin on FX on cable/satellite and streaming on Hulu on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. ForbesWhy Does Cleo From… The post Earth’ Season 1 Finale Begin? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Teaser poster image for “Alien: Earth.” FX/HULU Alien: Earth, the first TV series in the Alien franchise, wraps up this week. What time does it begin streaming and where? Created by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), Alien: Earth kicked off its eight-episode season with Episodes 1 and 2 on Aug. 12. The summary for the series reads, “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth. ForbesWhy Does Wendy From ‘Alien: Earth’ Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers “In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. “But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named ‘Wendy’ marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.” Forbes‘South Park’ Co-Creator On Episode 5 Delay: ‘No One Censored Us’By Tim Lammers Alien: Earth also stars Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver. Titled The Real Monsters, the eighth episode of Alien: Earth — which is also the Season 1 finale — will begin on FX on cable/satellite and streaming on Hulu on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. ForbesWhy Does Cleo From…

Earth’ Season 1 Finale Begin? How To Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 11:04
1
1$0.013016+40.75%
MemeCore
M$2.60773+5.53%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9528-4.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.05999-2.80%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00437-10.81%

Teaser poster image for “Alien: Earth.”

FX/HULU

Alien: Earth, the first TV series in the Alien franchise, wraps up this week. What time does it begin streaming and where?

Created by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), Alien: Earth kicked off its eight-episode season with Episodes 1 and 2 on Aug. 12. The summary for the series reads, “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth.

ForbesWhy Does Wendy From ‘Alien: Earth’ Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans.

“But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named ‘Wendy’ marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

Forbes‘South Park’ Co-Creator On Episode 5 Delay: ‘No One Censored Us’By Tim Lammers

Alien: Earth also stars Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

Titled The Real Monsters, the eighth episode of Alien: Earth — which is also the Season 1 finale — will begin on FX on cable/satellite and streaming on Hulu on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

ForbesWhy Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers

For viewers who don’t subscribe to Hulu, the streaming platform is $9.99 per month with ads and $18.99 per month without ads. In addition, Hulu is available in a bundling package with Disney+ and Max for $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads.

What Do Critics And Audiences Think Of ‘Alien: Earth’?

Alien: Earth is a big hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, who have collectively given the series a 95% “fresh” rating based on 170 reviews.

The RT Critics Consensus for the series reads, “Stylistically bold and scary as hell, Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth transplants the Xenomorph mythos into the television medium with its cinematic grandeur intact while staking out a unique identity of its own.”

Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers

Audiences, meanwhile, have given Alien: Earth a 70% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings.

The season 1 finale for Alien: Earth begins on FX on cable/satellite and streaming on Hulu on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Forbes‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Fans Start Petition To Save Prequel SeriesBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/22/what-time-does-alien-earth-season-1-finale-begin-how-to-watch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

The post Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Synthetix is set to launch the first perpetual decentralized exchange on Ethereum mainnet in Q4 2025, kicking off with a $1 million trading competition. Summary Synthetix to launch first perpetual DEX on Ethereum mainnet in Q4 2025. Traders can use sUSDe, wstETH, and cbBTC as multi-collateral margin. Launch begins with a $1M trading competition starting in October. Synthetix is preparing to launch the first perpetuals exchange on Ethereum mainnet, starting with a trading competition that offers a $1 million prize. On Sept. 22, 2025, Synthetix Network (SNX) announced plans for its competition and upcoming perpertual DEX, which will feature gasless trading, zero settlement costs, and multi-collateral margin.  Traders will be able to use assets like Ethena’s sUSDe, Lido’s wstETH, and Coinbase’s cbBTC as margin to produce yield while trading. This model makes use of Ethereum’s (ETH) extensive liquidity, which presently totals more than $90 billion across its liquidity, staking, and lending pools. Multi-collateral margin and strategies The mainnet launch introduces multi-collateral margin, letting traders post portfolios of assets, including yield-bearing collateral, without selling them. This enables users to earn funding or staking yields, keep exposure to ETH or BTC, and avoid triggering taxable events when opening perp positions. Synthetix expects that this design will increase the efficiency and profitability of arbitrage strategies such as basis trading. For example, traders can deposit wstETH, short ETH perps in equal size, and benefit from staking rewards and positive funding payments. By enabling these setups directly on Ethereum, Synthetix removes the need for bridging and expands composability with decentralized finance protocols like Aave. Synthetix trading competition details Starting in October, Synthetix will hold a one-month trading competition prior to launch, with 100 traders chosen from among Kwenta point holders, top users, and pre-depositors. Using seeded margin capital, competitors will compete in well-known markets like…
1
1$0.013541+42.49%
SNX
SNX$0.6258-4.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,741.75-1.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 11:33
Share
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

The post South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea has experienced a surge in illegal virtual asset remittances, including money laundering and foreign exchange manipulation. Between January and August 2025, virtual asset operators filed 36,684 suspicious transaction reports. Illegal Crypto Remittances Skyrocket in South Korea South Korea is seeing a sharp increase in illegal virtual asset remittances, including cases of money laundering […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/south-korea-reports-surge-in-suspicious-crypto-transactions-amid-growing-investor-base/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017179-1.29%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0926-6.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 11:38
Share
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

PANews reported on September 23rd that UXLINK officially disclosed that a malicious actor had issued additional UXLINK tokens without authorization today. The related transactions have been publicly disclosed on Arbiscan . Officials stated that this issuance violated the project's whitepaper and advised community members to temporarily refrain from trading UXLINK on decentralized exchanges to prevent losses. Currently, most of the assets involved have been frozen by major exchanges, and the team is taking legal and compliance measures to ensure that the token supply is consistent with the whitepaper.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-6.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.132-15.98%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10179-3.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle