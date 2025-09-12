EasyGroup launches the app easyBitcoin.app to accumulate bitcoin

The new platform easyBitcoin.app, launched by easyGroup, promises to transform dollar balances into rewards paid in bitcoin, offering a 1% initial bonus, a 2% loyalty reward after three months of recurring purchases, and a 4.5% APY yield on USD balances, paid in BTC.

In fact, the idea is to automate the accumulation phase. Here we explain terms, limits, and aspects to consider before using it, as reported by CoinDesk.

To clarify aspects regarding deposit protection and risks for investors, refer also to the official guidelines of the FDIC and the investor alert from the SEC, both updated as of September 2025.

Overview: what it is and why it’s being discussed

The easyBitcoin.app was launched on September 9, 2025, with the stated goal of simplifying BTC accumulation for non-expert users.

In this context, the platform operates in integration with Uphold for the custody of funds in USD and conversions into bitcoin, focusing on recurring purchases and automatic rewards issued in BTC. That said, the setup is typical of products that encourage regular purchase plans.

According to the data collected by our editorial team and the analysis of the fintech market, integrations with regulated custodians tend to reduce operational issues reported by users compared to less structured custodial solutions.

Industry analysts observe that similar offerings increase the propensity for adoption of recurring plans among retail investors, while still maintaining the risks associated with the volatility of the underlying asset.

Features and Awards: The Operational Summary

Welcome Bonus (1%) : applies to the first cap of recurring purchases up to 5,000 USD per month.

: applies to the first cap of recurring purchases up to 5,000 USD per month. Loyalty Reward (2%) : after three consecutive months of active recurring plans, an additional 2% is granted on qualified volumes.

: after three consecutive months of active recurring plans, an additional 2% is granted on qualified volumes. 4.5% APY Yield: the interest accrued on USD balances is paid in BTC, with the dollar equivalent varying based on the price of bitcoin.

Welcome Bonus: Criteria and Limits

The initial 1% bonus applies to recurring purchases up to a monthly cap of 5,000 USD.

Beyond this threshold, no further bonuses accrue. It should be noted that details such as any minimum periods, exclusions, and methods of distribution remain to be defined – for example, the frequency with which the bonus is credited in BTC. These operational aspects can impact the user experience.

Reward after three months: eligibility conditions

The “loyalty reward” of 2% requires three consecutive months of active recurring purchases.

Interruptions or modifications to the plan could affect eligibility, and it is important to clarify if the count restarts in case of a pause and which calculation basis – gross or net amount – is used, including any monthly limits. In other words, the continuity of the plan seems central to obtaining the benefit.

APY in Bitcoin: How It Works and a Numerical Example

The 4.5% APY rate accrues on USD balances but is paid in BTC. In fiat terms, the final value of the reward depends on the price of bitcoin at the time of crediting.

For example, with an average balance of 2,000 USD for one year, you would earn 90 USD in interest (4.5% of 2,000 USD); if bitcoin were priced at 60,000 USD, 90 USD would correspond to approximately 0.0015 BTC.

With price fluctuations, the amount of BTC allocated would remain constant at calculation, while its dollar equivalent would fluctuate, highlighting the intrinsic volatility of the asset. That said, the crediting mechanism remains tied to the market performance at that time.

Operations with Uphold: USD Deposit and “Instant” Conversion

The app relies on Uphold for managing USD balances and immediate conversion into BTC.

The possibility of an “instant transformation” allows for converting funds in dollars to bitcoin without significant delays, although times and spreads may vary based on the partner’s operating conditions. In practice, the flow aims to minimize friction between deposit and purchase.

Security and Coverage: What FDIC Protection Provides

According to Uphold’s documentation, USD funds are deposited with FDIC-insured partner banks, which guarantee coverage of bank deposits within the legal limits in case of the custodian bank’s failure.

FDIC coverage is currently 250,000 USD per depositor per insured bank (data updated as of September 2025). However, this protection does not extend to crypto assets nor does it cover any insolvencies of the platform, as highlighted on the official Uphold Transparency and Legal Notices pages.

Yet, this very distinction remains one of the most relevant points to consider, as also emphasized by the SEC warning on the risks associated with crypto instruments.

Costs and Fees: What We Know and What’s Missing

Spread and fees : the details regarding costs have not yet been clarified in the provided material. Interested parties should consult the “Fees & Limits” section of Uphold (support.uphold.com) and the official site of easyBitcoin.app.

: the details regarding costs have not yet been clarified in the provided material. Interested parties should consult the “Fees & Limits” section of Uphold (support.uphold.com) and the official site of easyBitcoin.app. Operating costs: they may include conversion fees, withdrawal fees, and network expenses, but until they are published transparently, these costs should be considered unavailable.

Geographical Availability and Roadmap

The initial launch is primarily aimed at the United States. A version intended for the United Kingdom is noted as “coming” during 2025, although the precise date has yet to be officially announced.

Indeed, the progressive geographical expansion is a key piece to understand the scope of the project.

The “88%” figure on trust in bitcoin: source status

In the promotional material, it is mentioned that 88% of respondents believe that bitcoin can contribute to wealth growth in the next decade.

Since the study’s methodology, sample, and date were not specified, this data remains to be verified [data to be verified]. That said, the reference is presented as indicative of sentiment.

Market Context: Where the Supply Stands

Rewards in BTC for recurring purchases and yields on USD balances are features also present in other fintech and crypto solutions, although the percentages vary significantly and there is no industry standard.

The real advantage for the user depends on actual costs, transparency of conditions, risk management, and quality of custody. In this context, the clarity of terms is often decisive.

How to Set Up a Recurring Plan (Brief Procedure)

Registration and KYC verification on the app. Linking a payment method or account for USD deposits. Setting the recurring amount and frequency. Automatic conversion into BTC and crediting of rewards according to the established terms.

Operational methods may vary; therefore, it is advisable to consult the official terms on easybitcoin.app and the documentation provided by Uphold. This way, expectations and constraints of the offer are aligned.

Advantages and Limitations: The Overview in Brief

Pro : simple procedure for setting up recurring plans; progressive rewards (1% initially, 2% after three months); yield in BTC that combines interest and exposure to the asset.

: simple procedure for setting up recurring plans; progressive rewards (1% initially, 2% after three months); yield in BTC that combines interest and exposure to the asset. Cons: risk related to bitcoin volatility; FDIC coverage limited to deposits in USD and not extended to crypto assets; fees and spreads still not very transparent; initially limited geographical availability.

Editorial Note: article updated on September 11, 2025.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. It is recommended to always verify terms, risks, and fees on official channels before making economic decisions.