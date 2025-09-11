The EasyGroup, best known for creating the budget airline EasyJet, has moved into cryptocurrency with the launch of easyBitcoin.app. This new platform is designed to make Bitcoin ownership straightforward and affordable, taking inspiration from the low-cost, accessible business model that made EasyJet famous.

Built in Partnership with Uphold

Rather than going it alone, EasyGroup has teamed up with Uphold, a leading crypto wallet infrastructure provider. The partnership ensures that the app is backed by a well-known platform with the ability to handle buying, selling, and holding bitcoin securely.

Users are offered benefits such as a 1 percent welcome bonus on recurring purchases, 2 percent rewards for long-term holders, and interest on US dollar balances paid in bitcoin, with FDIC insurance coverage on cash deposits.

Available in the US Only

At the moment, easyBitcoin.app is limited to customers in the United States. While EasyGroup has plans to expand its offering in the UK in late 2025, international users will have to wait for access. That leaves plenty of opportunity for other wallets and services to step in and provide crypto solutions to a broader audience.

Security Lessons from the Past

EasyGroup’s expansion into cryptocurrency comes with added scrutiny. Five years ago, EasyJet experienced a major data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of customers. That incident is a reminder of how important strong digital security is in financial services, especially in crypto. EasyGroup will need to demonstrate that it has learned from past mistakes and can protect user funds and data effectively.

What’s at Stake with EasyGroup’s Bitcoin App

The launch of easyBitcoin.app shows how far cryptocurrency has come in attracting mainstream brands. For beginners, it provides a simple way to buy and hold bitcoin with clear rewards. But its limited reach and single-asset focus leave gaps that more experienced investors will quickly notice.

Users outside the US cannot yet take part, and many will prefer wallets that already provide global access. Security is also top of mind in crypto, and platforms with a track record of strong protection have an edge in winning trust. Beyond that, investors often look for more than just bitcoin. They want staking, multi-asset support, and tools that let them do more with their digital wealth.

easyBitcoin and Uphold Wallet Alternatives

That is why many in the crypto community are turning toward alternatives that are secure, worldwide, offer multiple assets as well as being built for both beginners and advanced users.

Of all the options out there, Best Wallet stands out as the most well-rounded. First, it’s fully non-custodial, meaning no one except users have control over their private keys and assets. In a crypto industry plagued by cyberattacks, leaving your investments on exchanges exposes them to serious risks, as even the biggest platforms experience cracks in their security.