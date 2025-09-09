EasyJet parent company easyGroup launches Bitcoin app for US retail investors

PANews reported on September 9th that according to CoinDesk, easyGroup, the parent company of easyJet and easyHotel, announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Uphold to launch the mobile platform easyBitcoin.app, entering the cryptocurrency field and simplifying the process of purchasing and holding Bitcoin for retail users. easyBitcoin lowers the investment threshold through a series of incentives, including a 1% welcome bonus for regular purchases, a 2% annual reward for long-term holders, and a 4.5% annualized yield on US dollar balances (paid in Bitcoin). It is backed by $2.5 million in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance. easyGroup stated that the UK version of the app is scheduled to launch later this year.

