Eaton Corp (ETN) Stock Drops 8% Despite Record Q3 Earnings Beat

TLDR

Eaton Corporation reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.07 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.05

Revenue hit $7 billion, a quarterly record up 10% year-over-year, but missed the $7.07 billion consensus estimate

Shares dropped 8.3% following the earnings report despite record segment margins of 25.0%

Vehicle segment sales declined 8% to $639 million while eMobility segment fell 19% to $136 million

Electrical Americas segment showed strength with 15% sales growth to $3.4 billion and operating margins of 30.3%

Eaton Corporation delivered a mixed third quarter performance that left investors reaching for the sell button. The power management company posted adjusted earnings of $3.07 per share, edging past analyst estimates of $3.05.

But the earnings beat wasn’t enough to satisfy Wall Street. Revenue came in at $7 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion.

Shares plunged 8.3% following the announcement. The market clearly wanted more on the top line.





Eaton Corporation plc, ETN



Tale of Two Segments

The quarter revealed a sharp divide across Eaton’s business units. The Electrical Americas segment delivered the goods with sales jumping 15% to a record $3.4 billion.

Operating margins in this division hit 30.3%. That’s the kind of performance that makes CFOs smile.

The aerospace business also turned in solid numbers. Sales climbed 14% to $1.1 billion with operating margins reaching a record 25.9%.

But the vehicle segment told a different story. Sales dropped 8% to $639 million in the quarter.

The eMobility segment performed even worse. Sales tumbled 19% to just $136 million.

These two struggling segments combined to make up about 14% of Eaton’s total 2024 sales. Their weakness dragged down the overall revenue number.

Growth Drivers and Backlog

The company maintained a positive book-to-bill ratio. This metric suggests more orders coming in than going out the door.

Organic growth contributed 7% to the overall 10% year-over-year revenue increase. Acquisitions added another 3%.

Segment margins across the company reached a record 25.0%. This beat the high end of the company’s own guidance.

The margin improvement of 70 basis points from last year shows operational efficiency gains. But investors were more focused on the revenue miss than margin expansion.

Data Center Push

On Monday, Eaton announced plans to acquire Boyd Thermal for $9.5 billion from Goldman Sachs’ asset management arm. This marks the company’s third deal in the data center space this year.

The acquisition signals Eaton’s commitment to the fast-growing data center market. This sector has been a bright spot for the company.

The electrical Americas segment’s strong performance reflects this strategic focus. Data center customers are driving demand for electrical and industrial components.

Fourth Quarter Outlook

Eaton expects organic growth of 10-12% in the fourth quarter. The company projects adjusted earnings per share between $3.23 and $3.43.

Analyst consensus for Q4 stands at $3.36 per share. Eaton’s guidance range brackets that estimate.

For the full year, the company maintained its adjusted earnings guidance of $11.97 to $12.17 per share. This aligns with analyst expectations of $12.09.

The company isn’t backing away from its targets despite the Q3 revenue miss. Management appears confident in closing the year strong.

Total revenue for the quarter hit $7 billion, representing a third quarter record for the company. But records don’t matter much when you miss the Street’s number.

