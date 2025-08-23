ECB Evaluates Public Blockchain for Digital Euro Initiative

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 20:46
Key Points:
  • ECB explores public blockchains for digital euro post-US stablecoin law.
  • No final decision on public blockchain integration.
  • Global CBDC trend influences EU’s technological considerations.

The European Central Bank is reevaluating its digital euro approach, considering public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana, following new regulations, with no final decisions as of August 23, 2025.

This reflects shifting regulatory dynamics, possibly impacting blockchain adoption and stability, while active engagement continues to shape future digital currency developments.

ECB’s Blockchain Consideration and Regulatory Implications

European Central Bank (ECB) officials reported on August 23, 2025, the consideration of public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana for the digital euro, previously expected to run on a private blockchain due to privacy concerns. This reconsideration follows the passing of the U.S. stablecoin bill.

In response to technological shifts, the ECB’s tentative plans could elevate institutional interest in platforms like Ethereum and Solana. The ECB intends to decide on digital euro technology by October 2025 while involving stakeholders from various market sectors. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, remarked, “The dialogue with stakeholders is essential to understanding the needs of our citizens and ensuring that they can benefit from a digital euro, should we move forward with its implementation.”

Market observers note that ECB’s openness to decentralized ledger technology supports infrastructure tokens but could heighten regulatory scrutiny on digital currencies. No blockchain founders have commented on this through public channels as of now.

Global CBDC Trends and Ethereum’s Market Performance

Did you know? The EU, exploring CBDC issuance, joins nations like China and Nigeria. China’s e-CNY recorded $986 billion in transactions by June 2024, reflecting growing central bank digital currency interest worldwide.

As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,717.14 with a market cap of $569.39 billion. The 24-hour trading volume reached $79.08 billion, marking an 11.88% price increase within the same period. Over 60 days, ETH’s value surged 95.88%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:34 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research from the Coincu team highlights that the ECB’s exploration of public blockchain technology for a digital euro may influence global CBDC designs. The potential adoption of Ethereum or Solana could favor innovative payment networks and improve trust in digital asset systems.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/ecb-considers-public-blockchain-euro/

Source: https://coincu.com/news/ecb-considers-public-blockchain-euro/
