ECB Head Advocates for CBDC as a Unifying Force in Europe

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/11/02 05:20
The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced that it is moving forward with plans to develop a digital euro, aiming to launch this central bank digital currency (CBDC) as early as possible. This move signals a significant step in the EU’s digital transformation, potentially reshaping how transactions are conducted across the continent.

  • The ECB is progressing towards launching a digital euro, with testing expected to begin in 2029 pending legislation approval.
  • European Central Bank emphasizes the digital euro as a unifying symbol to promote trust and seamless online payments in the EU.
  • The announcement has sparked strong criticism from the crypto community, citing concerns over privacy and government control.
  • Legislative proposals in France and Germany advocate banning CBDCs in favor of decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde declared on Friday that the ECB intends to introduce a digital euro as a means to unify the European Union and enhance its digital payment infrastructure. Lagarde emphasized that the central bank envisions this CBDC as a complement to physical banknotes, stating, “As much as banknotes will continue to circulate, we want cash to be in the form of a digital euro as well.” She highlighted that the digital euro could streamline online transactions within the EU and serve as a symbol of trust in Europe’s shared future.

Source: European Central Bank

The ECB governing council announced on Thursday that it would undertake efforts to build the necessary technical infrastructure to test and eventually deploy the digital euro, with a tentative rollout planned for 2029, contingent on parliamentary approval. This initiative represents a significant step towards modernizing Europe’s monetary system and aligning with global trends in digital currencies.

Despite the potential benefits, the introduction of CBDCs remains controversial within the crypto space. Critics argue that CBDCs threaten the foundational principles of cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi), emphasizing that they could infringe on civil liberties and privacy by enabling real-time monitoring of individuals’ transactions. Concerns are mounting over increased government surveillance and potential restrictions on financial freedom.

In response, a wave of legislative initiatives has emerged in Europe. French and German lawmakers have proposed banning CBDCs in favor of supporting decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, viewed as neutral, secure, and supply-capped assets resistant to censorship. Éric Ciotti of France’s Union of the Right for the Republic recently submitted a bill to prohibit CBDCs in France, while Germany’s Alternative for Germany party has called for Bitcoin to be treated as a national strategic asset.

This evolving landscape underscores the complex intersection of innovation, regulation, and privacy within the global cryptocurrency markets and highlights tensions between central bank-backed digital currencies and the decentralized crypto movement.

This article was originally published as ECB Head Advocates for CBDC as a Unifying Force in Europe on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.

