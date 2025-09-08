ECB president warns on stablecoin risks, calls for strict oversight

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:15
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004246-4.81%
Capverse
CAP$0.12907-12.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291+2.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018717+11.45%
MAY
MAY$0.04153-0.33%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Finance
  6. >
  7. ECB president warns on stablecoin risks, calls for strict oversight

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gave a speech on the risks associated with stablecoins, in which she argued that the European Union should impose the same stringent reserve requirements on non-EU stablecoin issuers as those required of EU issuers.

In remarks before the European Systemic Risk Board on Wednesday, Lagarde urged policymakers to address gaps in stablecoin regulation, particularly for issuers outside the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) scope.

Based on recent estimates, the global stablecoin market cap sits at around $289 billion.

Regarding this booming asset class, Lagarde said that “at first sight, these entities and activities may seem novel. But we do not need to wait for them to mature to realise that they are reintroducing old risks through the back door.”

According to the ECB president, the most evident risk is liquidity: “We know the challenges posed by institutions that invest in risky assets while promising investors redemption at short notice and at par. Such entities must mitigate the risk of a run by ensuring that they have sufficient liquidity to meet redemptions swiftly.”

For EU issuers, these risks are largely accounted for under MiCAR.

Requirements of EU issuers

The stablecoin provisions of MiCAR came into force on June 30 last year and included a host of new standards for issuers of asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and e-money tokens (EMTs); the former being stablecoins that purport to maintain a stable value by referencing another value or right, the latter stablecoins pegged to a fiat currency.

Amongst the new requirements, issuers have to be authorized by the Central Bank and to publish a white paper containing information on the relevant token for investors; there are conduct and governance requirements around marketing, disclosure of information, and dealing with conflicts of interest; prudential requirements to ensure sufficient liquidity and the ability to meet redemption requests; and no stablecoins can be offered to the public or admitted to trading on a trading platform for digital assets unless the issuer is authorized in the EU and publishes a ‘white paper’ approved by the national competent authority (NCA).

In addition, as Lagarde noted in her speech, EU issuers must “allow EU investors to always redeem their holdings at par value” and “hold a substantial share of reserves in bank deposits.” Regarding these reserves, fiat-backed stablecoins (EMTs) must be backed by a liquid reserve with a one-to-one ratio.

The various requirements address many of the associated risks of stablecoins; however, they do not extend to non-EU issuers, wherein lies the EU president’s concerns.

Back to the top ↑

Multi-issuance schemes

Lagarde’s main concern was so-called “multi-issuance schemes,” whereby an EU entity and a non-EU entity jointly issue fungible stablecoins. In such cases, MiCAR requirements do not extend to the non-EU issuer.

Therefore, in the event of a run, Lagarde suggested that it would only be natural for investors to prefer to redeem in the jurisdiction with the strongest safeguards, which—thanks to MiCAR—would likely be the EU. MiCAR also prohibits redemption fees, making it an even more appealing jurisdiction in this scenario.

However, the ECB president warned that if a large-scale run were to happen, the reserves held in the EU may not be sufficient to meet such concentrated demand.

“We know the dangers. And we do not need to wait for a crisis to prevent them,” said Lagarde. “That is why we must take concrete steps now. European legislation should ensure that such schemes cannot operate in the EU unless supported by robust equivalence regimes in other jurisdictions and safeguards relating to the transfer of assets between the EU and non-EU entities.”

In other words, the ECB president was pitching an effective EU ban on stablecoins jointly issued from jurisdictions with MiCAR-equivalent protections and requirements.

Fortunately for United States-based issuers, which includes Circle (NASDAQ: CRCL)— issuer of USDC, the second largest stablecoin by market cap, $72.5 billion, accounting for over a third of the overall global stablecoin market—the GENIUS Act was signed into law by President Trump in July.

The legislation requires U.S. stablecoin issuers to maintain reserves backing outstanding stablecoins on at least a one-to-one basis, and reserves must only consist of certain specified assets, including U.S. dollars, federal reserve notes, funds held at certain insured or regulated depository institutions, certain short-term Treasuries, Treasury-backed reverse repurchase agreements, and money market funds.

The GENIUS Act will come into force on either January 18, 2027, or 120 days after final implementing regulations are issued, whichever comes first. When it does, its provisions should be enough to appease Lagarde that—should a run occur—enough investors and holders of the multi-issuance stablecoin scheme would be able to redeem in the U.S. as well as the EU.

The ECB president concluded by emphasizing that “this also highlights why international cooperation is indispensable. Without a level global playing field, risks will always seek the path of least resistance.”

Back to the top ↑

Watch | MiCA and the future of stablecoins: What comes next for Tether?

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/ecb-president-warns-on-stablecoin-risks-calls-for-strict-oversight/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

The post 3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will experience significant token unlocks worth $513 million in the second week of September 2025, with Aptos (APT), Sonic (S), and Cheelee (CHEEL) releasing substantial new token supplies.  These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. 1. Cheelee (CHEEL) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: September 13 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 20.81 million CHEEL (2.08% of Total Supply) Total supply: 1 billion CHEEL Cheelee is a GameFi social media platform that enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by watching short-form videos. The project is built around the ‘attention economy, ‘ where users’ time and focus are monetized and transformed into income. The team will unlock 20.81 million CHEEL altcoins on September 13. The supply is worth $55.78 million. CHEEL Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist   Sponsored Sponsored Cheelee will award 10.58 million tokens as rewards. The team will also assign 7.55 million and 2.64 million CHEEL for marketing and liquidity. In addition, the network will keep around 36,720 tokens for the community drop. 2. Aptos (APT) Unlock Date: September 11 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 688.5 million APT Total supply: 1.17 billion APT Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform leveraging the Move programming language to deliver scalability, security, and efficiency for decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 ecosystems.  On September 11, Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at approximately $49.42 million. Moreover, the tokens represent 1.64% of its current market capitalization.  APT Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist The team will allocate 3.96 million tokens to core contributors. Furthermore, the community will get 3.21 million APT. Lastly, investors and the foundation will get 2.81 million and 1.33 million tokens, respectively. Sponsored Sponsored 3. Sonic (S) Unlock Date: September 9 Number of…
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20178+4.27%
GET
GET$0.00862-0.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.1221+4.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:00
Share
Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

The post Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is still far from its goal of becoming a ‘one trillion chain’, but it remains the L1 network with the most significant share of the crypto business. Based on recent data, Ethereum apps hold over $330B in user deposits.  Ethereum’s apps signal significant on-chain activity, as they become the L1 with the largest share of user deposits. Based on Token Terminal data, Ethereum carries $330B in user deposits, following a rush to DeFi activity. Token Terminal has included Tether as the leading app in terms of value locked, but also ranked other DeFi and general apps.  Top apps on @ethereum by TVL: https://t.co/rNcGSnEqKy pic.twitter.com/wb9fb1Rwtv — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) September 7, 2025 Ethereum still has a $250B lead on TRON, and remains unsurpassed by other L1 or L2. The main reason is that the network is well-connected to multiple centralized and decentralized facilities. This allows all users and traders to be confident in the available liquidity and plan more ambitious DeFi moves.  Ethereum regained its primacy, after a brief period where Solana was the leader for on-chain economic activity, based on app fees. | Source: Token Terminal For Ethereum, economic activity is moving back on-chain, with constant growth in app revenues. Following the 2021 cycle with novelty games and NFTs, this time, highly liquid DeFi apps produce higher revenues. The growth of ETH above $4,000 also feeds into the TVL value. Another ETH rally may boost the liquidity and activity in the ecosystem. On peak days, Ethereum apps have historically produced over $42M in revenues. During the 2024 and 2025 bull cycles, there is a higher baseline for daily fees. Ethereum’s main L1 chain still carries the bulk of activity, with 12.98% of fees coming from L2 chains.  Ethereum recovers both TVL leadership and economic activity Other data accounts…
Threshold
T$0.01621+1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09926-1.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647+2.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:58
Share
Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

With the financial markets holding their breath for the highly anticipated rate cuts in September, everyone is watching crypto where timing is everything. As much as household names like Dogecoin are holding their ground, everyone is watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an innovative DeFi token putting a new spin on lending.  Mutuum Finance already has 5 […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647+2.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289+2.38%
Wink
LIKE$0.010763-0.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Cập nhật XRP Ledger: Ra mắt tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge và tác động đến nhà đầu tư Ripple