ECB Pushes Digital Euro Despite Privacy Fears and Bank Warnings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:17
Fintech

Europe’s long-running debate over a central bank digital currency has resurfaced, with the European Central Bank (ECB) renewing its campaign to create a “digital euro.”

While the ECB portrays the project as essential for financial resilience, lawmakers remain divided, citing privacy fears and risks to the banking sector.

The eurozone’s payment rails are heavily dependent on providers based outside the bloc, a vulnerability that ECB officials say could leave Europe exposed in a crisis. Board member Piero Cipollone argued that a digital euro would act as a failsafe, ensuring people can always transact — even during network failures or cyberattacks. He described it as a free, universally accessible payment tool designed to complement cash rather than replace it.

Lawmakers Push Back

Not everyone is convinced. Some parliamentarians worry that if Europeans move deposits into ECB-backed wallets, commercial banks could see their funding base shrink. Others question whether privacy will truly be preserved, despite Cipollone’s insistence that the central bank would not have visibility into who sends or receives money. He even suggested that an offline version of the currency could offer anonymity comparable to cash.

Skeptics also criticized the ECB’s authority to set caps on holdings, warning that in a financial panic, those limits could be raised, accelerating the flight of money away from private banks.

A Political Roadblock

Legislation for the digital euro has been on Brussels’ agenda since 2023, but progress stalled amid elections and broader political concerns. Any launch would require approval from three institutions — the European Parliament, the Commission, and the Council — a process expected to stretch into 2026. Only after that could the ECB begin building and testing the infrastructure, pushing a potential rollout toward 2029.

Supporters see the project as Europe’s answer to U.S. dollar stablecoins and as a step toward financial independence. Opponents warn that it could centralize too much power in Frankfurt and undermine both privacy and banking stability. With years of wrangling still ahead, the digital euro may prove to be one of the EU’s most divisive financial experiments yet.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Source: https://coindoo.com/ecb-pushes-digital-euro-despite-privacy-fears-and-bank-warnings/

