On September 4, 2025, ECB Executive Board Member Piero Cipollone addressed the European Parliament, advocating for a digital euro to strengthen Europe’s payment system resilience and strategic autonomy. Speaking in Brussels, Cipollone highlighted the digital euro’s role in reducing reliance on non-European payment providers, which dominate 66% of euro area card transactions, citing high fees […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ecb-pushes-digital-euro-to-enhance-strategic-autonomy-counter-foreign-stablecoins/