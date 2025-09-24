The ECB says Europe’s economy is in a good place, with inflation risks balanced.The ECB says Europe’s economy is in a good place, with inflation risks balanced.

ECB says Europe’s economy stable as inflation risks even out

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 16:45

The European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Piero Cipollone says price pressures are under control and sees no immediate need to adjust rates.

Speaking to reporters, he argued that Europe’s economy has held up well, even with trade-related uncertainty weighing on it. He commented, “We think that the risks of inflation are very balanced. We are in a good place. I mean, we are right on target. We will be close to the target for the next two years.”

ECB is still assessing expectations and information before the December meeting

With inflation back at 2% and the euro-area economy still growing despite pressure from higher US tariffs, the ECB seems comfortable keeping rates steady for now. Christine Lagarde, for her part, has avoided speaking on the balance of risks for inflation.

However, while another rate cut appears off the table for now, some officials are holding out for December’s meeting, when fresh projections might show if tariffs from Donald Trump are pushing inflation below the 2% goal.

The ECB last changed rates in June, returning from last year’s peak of 4%. With inflation hovering near the 2% medium-term target, the bank sees no urgent cause for concern.

Cipollone has welcomed the fact that inflation is hovering around the target. Nonetheless, he emphasized that inflation expectations are still critical to the central bank. He also noted that at the moment, monetary policy settings will have to suffice, as they continue to review information before their December meeting.

He added, “We think that we are in a position that we can manage the incoming events. We are ready to react — whatever is needed, in any direction.”

Cipollone says the ECB will introduce a digital euro in 2029

Meanwhile, the ECB is planning to launch a digital euro in 2029. Last week, Cipollone hinted at a “major breakthrough” after euro-area finance ministers reached a deal to set customer holding limits. He told reporters that talks with member states on the digital euro were progressing smoothly and that he considered mid-2029 a sensible timeline. He also said he expects states to agree on a general approach by the year’s close.

For some time, the central bank has devoted its energy to advocating for the initiative, claiming it would lessen dependence on private players like Visa and PayPal. Policymakers also wanted to avoid having dollar-backed stablecoins dominating routine digital payments across the region.

Still, the rollout of the digital euro will depend heavily on getting the European Parliament’s approval. Cipollone said lawmakers will have six weeks to suggest changes, followed by roughly five months of negotiations. On the technical side, nothing is set in stone yet — officials are even weighing public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana, a notable shift from earlier plans that favored a closed, Eurosystem-run ledge.

So far, some say that an open network could increase convenience, but opponents decry the risk it would pose to transaction data and have more difficulty ensuring privacy. 

Overall, advocates of the plan say that a digital euro could reduce costs, enhance transparency, and speed up day-to-day transactions. However, some still wonder if the system will be able to protect personal data, integrate smoothly with the banking sector, and cope with stablecoins without roiling markets.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043-4.44%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542+0.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04309-11.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252-0.55%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.14016+2.70%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.