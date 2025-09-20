The ECB has reached its goal of keeping inflation at 2%.The ECB has reached its goal of keeping inflation at 2%.

ECB's Lagarde warns of persistent economic uncertainty despite recent progress

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 21:17

Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), stated that the bank has achieved its aim of controlling prices. However, Lagarde pointed out that even with this, there are still some uncertainties about the future.

During an interview with Danish broadcaster DRTV that aired on Saturday, September 20, the ECB president urged other banks to make sure their interest rates focus on a target inflation level, which, according to her, they aimed at and now have successfully achieved.

Lagarde acknowledges uncertainty, sparking debate  

The future has become predictable since the European Union struck a deal with the US on raising tariffs. Yet, it is surrounded by more uncertainties than in the era when US President Donald Trump began implementing his trade taxes.

Concerning this, Lagarde shared an analysis highlighting that from where they were, the level of uncertainty has decreased by around 50%, marking a significant improvement. However, she expressed that uncertainty still exists and called on everyone to cope with it.

In the meantime, reports from reliable sources revealed that the ECB kept borrowing costs steady for the second time last week after actively applying strategies to reduce them by a quarter-point eight times over the year. 

After witnessing the ECB’s achievement, officials have speculated that inflation will settle at the 2% target after a slight decline next year. Additionally, they expect economic growth to revive in the forthcoming months.

These remarks were made after several officials expressed that, in the current situation, they believe additional easing is unnecessary unless the economy faces a profound impact.

On the other hand, some have highlighted that they feel that additional measures should be ruled out.

Analysts speculate no further cuts this cycle amid ECB’s recent decision

The ECB’s decision to keep borrowing costs steady for the second time was triggered by its belief that inflation pressures are under control and economic uncertainties are reducing. This made investors conclude that there will be no more cuts.

This was after reports dated September 11 highlighted that the deposit rate remained at 2%, just as several economic analysts had expected. The policymakers, however, did not provide any information about future actions. This emphasized that they will likely make decisions using new data, focusing on one meeting at a time.

During a press conference in Frankfurt, Lagarde weighed in on the situation. The ECB president stated that inflation is at a level they had long awaited, adding that the price outlook is more uncertain than usual because of the unstable nature surrounding the trade environment.

Lagarde also pointed out that economic growth risks have become more balanced. She further acknowledged that recent trade agreements have contributed to reduced uncertainties, but highlighted that if trade relations worsen, they could hurt exports and discourage investments and spending.

In response to Lagarde’s comments, traders began reducing their bets on more interest rate cuts. Moreover, the current market’s expectations suggest that there will be no further cuts this cycle.

The situation caused European bond yields to surge, with the German 10-year yield rising by three basis points, hitting an all-time high of 2.69%. On the other hand, the euro gained value against the dollar, soaring to $1.174 amid the dollar’s weakness. 

Considering the situation, several officials have highlighted that they believe the current rates are a position to handle the effects of Trump’s threatening trade tariffs, geopolitical issues, and the recent renewed political instability in France, which has resulted in unsettled markets.

Meanwhile, analysis from sources points out that economic growth in the 19-country euro zone remains stable while inflation rates, which have slightly increased above the 2% target, remain manageable.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0,5318+0,54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01376+0,51%
MetYa
MET$0,2377-0,83%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

The post PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s center of gravity is shifting from speculation to services. PayPal is opening the door to peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency transfers, building on its growing presence in digital assets. Its stablecoin, PYUSD, has already surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization. Google is piloting a payment protocol designed for AI agents, with built-in support for stablecoins — highlighting the role dollar-pegged crypto could play in the emerging web economy. Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners face tighter margins from rising costs, higher difficulty levels and growing competition. Yet several companies are thriving by pivoting into data-center and AI infrastructure, sending their share prices sharply higher in recent weeks. This week’s Crypto Biz covers PayPal’s P2P rollout, the shifting economics of Bitcoin mining, Google’s open-source AI payment initiative and Bitwise’s bid for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on stablecoins and tokenization. PayPal rolls out P2P crypto transfers with new “links” feature PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer offerings with a new feature that allows US users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within PayPal and Venmo, without relying on external exchanges. The service, called PayPal links, generates one-time links in the app that can be shared via text, email or chat. The feature will extend to Venmo, enabling direct transfers of cryptocurrencies and PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, between users. For US customers, PayPal said that personal friends-and-family crypto transfers will not trigger 1099-K tax reporting, though other types of crypto transactions may still be taxable The rollout is part of PayPal World, the company’s interoperability framework aimed at connecting wallets and payment systems across its ecosystem. PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, has experienced significant growth since launch, reaching a market cap of roughly $1.3 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin miners outperform BTC Shares of several major Bitcoin mining companies have surged over the past month, even as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price…
1
1$0,006301-44,88%
Sidekick
K$0,1634+4,07%
CreatorBid
BID$0,09899+3,74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:22
Share
Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

TLDR: The Federal Reserve lowered rates by 25 bps, starting its first easing cycle of 2025. Lower rates tend to weaken the dollar, often driving capital into risk assets like crypto. Analysts say cheaper liquidity can fuel Bitcoin and altcoin demand as yields fall. Investors are watching price reactions closely as markets price in more [...] The post Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08689+0,68%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005283+9,92%
Wink
LIKE$0,008083-15,37%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD

Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now?