Economic Daily: Building a multilateral cooperation and win-win digital currency ecosystem to promote the diversification of the international monetary system

PANews reported on October 2 that the Economic Daily published an article stating that the digital RMB cross-border digital payment platform, digital RMB blockchain service platform and digital asset platform launched by the Digital RMB International Operations Center will not only help enhance my country's voice in the global financial system, but also provide open, inclusive and innovative Chinese power to improve the global cross-border payment system. The deeper meaning lies in promoting the diversified evolution of the international monetary system by building a digital currency ecosystem of "multilateral cooperation and win-win for all parties."