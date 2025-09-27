PANews reported on September 27th that economist and cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff published data on the X platform showing that BTC and ETH's year-to-date gains have lagged behind those of major precious metals: platinum is up 74%, silver is up 59%, palladium is up 44%, gold is up 43%, Ethereum is up 20%, and Bitcoin is up 16%. Peter Schiff also pointed out that Bitcoin has been in a long-term "hidden bear market," as its price, denominated in gold, is currently 22% below its August 2025 high and 20% below its November 2021 high.PANews reported on September 27th that economist and cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff published data on the X platform showing that BTC and ETH's year-to-date gains have lagged behind those of major precious metals: platinum is up 74%, silver is up 59%, palladium is up 44%, gold is up 43%, Ethereum is up 20%, and Bitcoin is up 16%. Peter Schiff also pointed out that Bitcoin has been in a long-term "hidden bear market," as its price, denominated in gold, is currently 22% below its August 2025 high and 20% below its November 2021 high.

Economist: Bitcoin's growth rate this year lags behind precious metals such as gold and silver, and it may have been in a long-term invisible bear market

By: PANews
2025/09/27 17:09
MAY
MAY$0.03828+1.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,272.09+0.08%
Ethereum
ETH$4,000.43+2.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02212+1.93%
Major
MAJOR$0.12283+3.23%

PANews reported on September 27th that economist and cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff published data on the X platform showing that BTC and ETH's year-to-date gains have lagged behind those of major precious metals: platinum is up 74%, silver is up 59%, palladium is up 44%, gold is up 43%, Ethereum is up 20%, and Bitcoin is up 16%. Peter Schiff also pointed out that Bitcoin has been in a long-term "hidden bear market," as its price, denominated in gold, is currently 22% below its August 2025 high and 20% below its November 2021 high.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

The Indian Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against businessman Raj Kundra over his possession of Bitcoin linked to a crime.
Chainlink
LINK$21+3.70%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 17:00
Share
Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

The experts want Congress to ensure that crypto legislation includes measures to protect against money laundering, sanctions evasion, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07488+1.71%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 18:00
Share
SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Can decline of SHIB continue to $0.00001150 zone?
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001179+1.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:51
Share

Trending News

More

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Crypto security experts flag major risks in crypto market structure legislation

Anchor’s 20% Savings Rate Isn’t All That Meets the Eye