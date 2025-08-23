Economist Warns Bitcoin, Nasdaq, and Nvidia Are About to Crash Hard

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 08:34
Bitcoin

The weakening dollar, rising inflation, and overheated equity markets could be setting the stage for the largest financial reset in modern times, according to economist and author Harry Dent.

Speaking on Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad channel on August 20, Dent pointed to three of the most closely watched charts in global markets — Bitcoin, the Nasdaq 100, and Nvidia — as evidence that the cycle is peaking.

Charts Suggest a Brutal Shakeout Ahead

Dent, well known for his research on long-term financial cycles, argued that while markets have experienced explosive gains in technology, artificial intelligence, and crypto assets, the acceleration now resembles the final phase before a downturn.

“All three are accelerating, but inside a declining channel,” he explained, adding that this technical setup has historically preceded sharp corrections. Nvidia, the leader of the AI trade, may have “another percent or two” left in its rally, but Dent believes its run is unsustainable and that a shakeout across tech and crypto is inevitable.

Bitcoin Won’t Escape

Despite Bitcoin’s recent stability above $115,000 and Ethereum’s climb past $4,300, Dent cautioned that cryptocurrencies remain high-risk if capital flows out of speculative assets. While he acknowledged their revolutionary potential in finance, he warned that volatility is unavoidable at this stage of development.

“Bitcoin may change the world,” Dent said, “but it won’t escape the next crash.”

Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Hard Assets

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, echoed Dent’s dire outlook, reiterating that investors should brace for what he described as “the biggest crash in history.” He advised reducing exposure to the U.S. dollar, which he called “fake money,” and instead rotating into hard assets.

Gold and silver have both performed strongly in 2025, with gold up 28% year-to-date and silver climbing 29% to trade just under $40 an ounce. Kiyosaki argued these assets will act as safe havens if equity and crypto markets see the kind of wipeout Dent is predicting.

A Reset Before the Next Growth Phase

While Dent’s message was deeply cautionary, he emphasized that AI, blockchain, and digital assets still represent transformational technologies. The crash, he said, would act as a cleansing phase — eliminating excess speculation and laying the foundation for the “real growth cycle” in the years to come.

Source: https://coindoo.com/economist-warns-bitcoin-nasdaq-and-nvidia-are-about-to-crash-hard/

