Eddie Yue: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will take the lead in demonstrating asset tokenization and will soon launch the Ensemble project pilot program.

PANews reported on November 3 that Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), outlined the "Fintech 2030" vision at the opening ceremony of Fintech Week. The vision aims to develop Hong Kong into a robust, resilient, and forward-thinking international fintech hub, focusing on four key areas encompassing over 40 specific projects. Among these initiatives, the HKMA will promote financial tokenization and foster a thriving tokenization ecosystem. The HKMA will lead by example in demonstrating asset tokenization, such as normalizing the issuance of tokenized government bonds, and exploring the feasibility of tokenizing Exchange Fund Bills and bonds. The HKMA will soon launch the Ensemble project pilot program to support real-world transactions and will continue to collaborate with industry stakeholders and other central banks to cultivate innovative tokenization use cases.