Edge & Node Unveils ampersend for Agent Payments Built on Coinbase x402 and Google A2A

Edge & Node, the founding team behind The Graph, today unveiled ampersend, a new management platform designed to bring visibility, control, and compliance to the fast-emerging agent economy. Built on Coinbase’s x402 payment protocol and Google’s A2A communication framework, ampersend aims to solve a problem that’s become more urgent as autonomous agents, AI programs that transact, communicate, and collaborate on behalf of users and organizations, proliferate across Web3 and AI ecosystems.

The company says the core challenge is simple: agent interactions are increasingly frequent, but they remain fragmented and hard to manage at scale. ampersend stitches together payment rails and agent-to-agent communications with a management layer that adds observability, automation, and compliance-ready controls. From a single dashboard, developers, startups, and enterprises can monitor agent activity, set policies, control budgets, and enforce reliability measures, functions that are largely missing from today’s toolset for autonomous systems.

Pushing into Next-generation Infrastructure

Technically, ampersend extends Coinbase’s x402 payment standard and Google’s A2A specification with new operational primitives: visibility into agent flows, automated policy enforcement, and audit-ready controls. Edge & Node has been involved in building many of the building blocks that make decentralized systems work, and the company worked closely with Coinbase, Google, and the Ethereum Foundation’s dAI team while developing ampersend. The platform also aligns with emerging standards such as ERC-8004 for agent discovery and reputation, tying several protocol-level innovations into one operational system.

Rodrigo Coelho, CEO, Edge & Node, stated, “We’ve always built for what’s next. Agent-to-agent payments aren’t mainstream yet, but they will be soon. According to a16z’s State of Crypto 2025 report, AI agents could drive $30 trillion in purchases by 2030, yet there’s still no economic infrastructure built for them. So what happens when every person and every company has swarms of agents operating on their behalf? Today, there are 41 million mobile wallets and these numbers are going to grow exponentially to be in the neighborhood of a billion agent wallets in that same timeframe. ampersend is how we prepare for that future, bringing visibility, control, and automation to the agentic economy.”

Edge & Node describes ampersend as the missing management layer that will help the industry adopt and scale open standards for decentralized agent ecosystems. The platform is built on years of research and protocol work from the team that brought Graph Node and Subgraphs to market, technologies that helped make decentralized, queryable data practical for Web3 applications. With ampersend, Edge & Node is betting that the next wave of infrastructure will sit at the intersection of verifiable data, intelligent agents, and enterprise-grade controls.

The company plans to officially launch ampersend live at Pragma Buenos Aires on November 20, 2025, and is hosting a virtual event on X Spaces titled “Powering the Agentic Economy” from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST on October 30, 2025. The session will include representatives from Coinbase, Google, and Ethereum; Rodrigo Coelho will formally announce ampersend and participate in an AMA to take questions from the audience.

After scaling The Graph into a widely used backbone for Web3, Edge & Node says it will continue pushing into next-generation infrastructure: verifiable data services, agent tooling, and systems that help enterprises and builders manage decentralized applications at scale. ampersend represents the company’s latest attempt to turn protocol-level innovation into operational products that meet the needs of a rapidly changing digital economy.