Edgen Introduces AI for Predictions, Ratings, and Market Insights

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:23
Hong Kong, China, August 22nd, 2025, FinanceWire

Edgen, an AI-driven market intelligence platform, today announced a series of major platform upgrades, centered on the launch of AI-generated stock picks, stock ratings, and stock price forecasts. Alongside these initiatives, the company is rolling out a new Market Report system and advancing its proprietary model, EDGM, bringing unprecedented speed and depth to investment research.

AI Stock Picks and Ratings: A Faster Path to Market Clarity

The new AI stock picks feature draws on Edgen’s multi-agent system to identify opportunities across equities with speed and precision. Users can now see which stocks surface as high-potential investments, rated and ranked by AI across multiple dimensions.

Stock ratings distill performance into a transparent scoring framework, providing both institutional and retail investors with a quick way to differentiate between stronger and weaker companies. This rating system, combined with stock price forecasts, enables investors to anticipate potential moves rather than react after the fact. The outcome is sharper, faster decision-making, where signals come directly from AI agents trained to scan, assess, and act at scale.

Market Report: Research Made Instant

Edgen’s new Market Report delivers professional-grade research in under a second. The platform provides structured analysis that consolidates financial data, market momentum, and forward-looking scenarios into a single, easy-to-read report, enabling confident investment decisions at speed.

This capability is powered by EDGM, Edgen’s private model, now upgraded to deliver results almost instantly. What once required hours of manual research, cross-checking analyst notes, and piecing together market commentary can now be compressed into a few seconds of AI-powered insight.

Multi-Agent Intelligence: Personalized, Actionable, Executable

Edgen’s vision goes beyond static recommendations. Its multi-agent architecture introduces a dynamic layer of discovery, exploration, recommendation, and rating. Each agent operates with a specialized focus, such as analyzing technical signals, identifying market trends, or flagging undercovered opportunities, before converging on insights to provide a unified view for the user.

What sets this apart is personalization. Every recommendation is shaped by a user’s preferences, with agents learning and adjusting over time. And critically, every asset surfaced on Edgen is not just rated, but can be executed and traded directly through AI agents, creating a seamless path from analysis to action.

This points to Edgen’s longer-term ambition: the creation of an investment agent that understands your preferences as profoundly as a trusted advisor would. Instead of generic, one-size-fits-all research, Edgen is building an adaptive system that knows which signals matter to each user and acts accordingly.

Toward a New Standard of Investment Research

With the launch of AI stock picks, ratings, forecasts, and market reports, alongside the accelerated capabilities of EDGM and the growing sophistication of its multi-agent system, Edgen positions itself as a new standard in investment intelligence. The focus is clear: reduce friction, expand insight, and put professional-grade analysis into the hands of every investor, instantly.

About Edgen

Edgen is an AI Co-Pilot for investors. It solves market data overload and fragmentation by intelligently routing queries across hundreds of tools and data sources. Edgen integrates AI assistants, real-time social sentiment, and blockchain analytics to automate analyses tailored to individual goals, optimizing portfolios and identifying market entry points with ease.

Backed by leading investors such as Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures, Edgen’s team brings together former Wall Street quantitative traders and core Web3 protocol developers, building the cognitive infrastructure for next-generation open finance.

Website: https://www.edgen.tech/ 

X/Twitter: https://x.com/EdgenTech 

Media contact: [email protected] 

Contact

PR Manager
Kelvin Yeo
Everest Ventures Group
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/smarter-stock-investing-edgen-introduces-ai-for-predictions-ratings-and-market-insights/

