Eigen price spikes 33% as EigenLayer leads fresh altcoin rally

EigenLayer price hovered around $2.03, up by 33% after breaking to highs of $2.09.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s move to approve a rules-based listing standard buoyed altcoins.

EIGEN price also gained as the Fed cut interest rates,

EigenLayer (EIGEN) is surging. Its price hovers near $2.03, currently up by 33% in 24 hours as a broader rally boosts altcoins.

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a notable resurgence amid the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and a key regulatory win for altcoins.

EigenLayer price jumps 33% to retest key level

As most altcoins posted minor gains in early trading on Thursday, EigenLayer’s EIGEN token experienced a dramatic 33% price increase.

The EIGEN token climbed from lows of $1.50 to hit highs of $2.09, with the sharp uptick marking a significant continuation following a breakout of a descending triangle pattern.

Some catalysts of the uptick include partnerships and integrations, regulatory developments and macroeconomic indicators.

For instance, on September 17, 2025, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares.

It means the regulator is adopting a rules-based approach that will streamline the approval process for exchange-traded products on platforms like the NYSE, Nasdaq, and Cboe Global Markets.

EIGEN gained ground as the Federal Reserve’s rate cut supported broader risk sentiment, while optimism has also been fueled by EigenLayer’s recent partnership with Google.

In the past 24 hours, trading in the protocol’s native token surged, with volumes topping \$427 million — a 260% jump alongside a sharp pickup in activity.

Crypto rally: EIGEN leads altcoin surge

EIGEN’s impressive performance is not occurring in isolation; it is leading a fresh wave of enthusiasm across altcoins, particularly those within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Tokens associated with layer-2 solutions, DeFi protocols, and restaking mechanisms have seen gains ranging from 10% to 25% in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum-linked projects are regaining prominence after months of Bitcoin-led momentum, with EigenLayer at the forefront through a string of new partnerships.

The protocol has recently expanded ties with Moonbeam and Aethir, while also joining forces with Google.

As part of that collaboration, EigenCloud is serving as a launch partner for Google Cloud’s new Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), underscoring the project’s growing role in Ethereum’s broader ecosystem.

“AP2 helps create a global verifiable economy where agents can coordinate, transact, and prove their actions to humans and to each other. EigenCloud makes sure they are held accountable by any counterparty,” said EigenLayer founder Sreeram Kannan.

Other altcoins to rally amid the latest surge include EtherFi and Lido DAO, both boasting double-digit gains in the past 24 hours.

Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, Sui and NEAR Protocol are some of the altcoins to outpace the broader market and peers as altcoins signal new momentum.