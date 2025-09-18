EIGEN rockets by 33% in one day after AI agents hype

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 18:01
Eigen Cloud (EIGEN) pumped to a three-month high, boosted by its role as a data supplier to AI agents. EIGEN rallied by 33% for the past day, logging 67% gains for the past 90 days. 

Eigen Cloud (EIGEN) was the latest breakout token during the current altcoin season. It gained 33.8% in the past day, to trade at a three-month peak of $2.03. The token attempted a recovery after its rebranding in June. 

EIGEN pumps to three-month high with boost from AI agents.EIGEN broke out to a three-month peak, following its addition to Google’s AI agent payment framework. | Source: CoinGecko.

EIGEN open interest also jumped to over $130M, the highest level in the past six months. The token still has limited positions on Hyperliquid, with just nine whales betting on its direction. Five of those positions are shorting EIGEN, and are carrying unrealized losses after the recent breakout.

Eigen Cloud rallied after becoming part of Google’s AI agent payment initiative. As Cryptopolitan previously reported, Google opened a toolset for safe, verifiable payments coming directly from AI agents. 

Google’s AP2 protocol included Eigen as a platform for safe, verified transactions originating with AI agents. 

The new use case for Eigen arrives as older Web3 and DeFi projects seek to pivot to new use cases. Other AP2 partners from the crypto space include Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. Most of the payment and e-commerce platforms offer fiat handling, while Eigen’s verifiable transaction data target crypto payments and transfers.

The market for AI agent transactions is estimated at over $27B, based on e-commerce transfers. The AI agent market outside crypto expects to be valued at $7.84B, with over 46% in annual growth, with demand for intricate multi-step tasks. The inclusion of payments and e-commerce interactions are part of the projected growth.

Is the EIGEN rally sustainable?

EIGEN has been expecting a breakout, based on the overall inflows into altcoins. The project got a boost from the A16Z fund, injecting another $70M during the rebranding to Eigen Cloud. 

The token also has relatively small linear unlocks until 2027, calming the fears of ongoing dilution. Fundamental factors may also boost the project with real activity growth. 

EIGEN also benefits from the positive performance of ETH, holding above the $4,500 range. The project still holds over $19B in liquid staking, remaining a key part of the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem. 

Are AI agents making a comeback?

The AI agent narrative slowed down in 2025, with most agentic tokens crashing. However, Virtuals Protocol remains one of the robust ecosystems. Based on recent Messari data, Virtuals Protocol still carries $500M in AI token value. 

The agentic economy also crosses over into DeFi, experimenting with agent-to-agent transactions. Until recently, agentic actions were facilitated by humans, but demand for direct on-chain activity may boost the usage of data layer protocols and other verification tools.

