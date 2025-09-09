Eightco Holdings’ Stock Skyrockets Over 5000% Amid Worldcoin Strategy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 04:30
Key Points:
  • Eightco Holdings’ stock surged 5384% intraday after announcing a Worldcoin Treasury strategy.
  • Stock price hit $79.52 with an extraordinary trading volume, $7.51 billion.
  • Funding involved $250 million placement and $20 million from BitMine.

Eightco Holdings’ (NASDAQ: OCTO) shares spiked over 5000% intraday following the announcement of a Worldcoin (WLD) Treasury strategy, escalating its market reach beyond reported historical norms.

This event highlights stark market volatility linked to crypto strategies, underscoring investor speculation while lacking corresponding on-chain activity or broader crypto market impacts.

Intraday Surge: Eightco’s Stock and Worldcoin Announcement

Eightco Holdings experienced a remarkable intraday stock surge after highlighting plans for a Worldcoin Treasury strategy, backed by $250 million in private placement and $20 million from BitMine.

Market reactions were immediate, with trading volumes reaching 172 million shares, valued at $7.51 billion. This reflected significant market speculation and interest, directly impacting OCTO equities.

Despite the extensive trading, senior executives and key figures have not provided detailed comments on the stock’s volatility. As Brian McFadden, CEO, Eightco Holdings Inc., expressed, “As we look to reshape our future, this unprecedented move towards integrating a treasury strategy with Worldcoin reflects our commitment to innovation in the e-commerce sector.”

Comparing Eightco’s Spike to Historical Market Movements

Did you know? A similar scenario occurred with MicroStrategy, whose Bitcoin-related investments caused a sharp, yet temporary, stock valuation increase, paralleling Eightco’s recent movements.

Worldcoin (WLD) currently trades at $1.51, with a market cap of 3.04 billion, as per CoinMarketCap. Recent data indicate a 45.14% price increase over the past 24 hours, with a trading volume surge of 307.46%.

Worldcoin(WLD), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:39 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts highlight the potential for rapid corrections following such speculative surges. Historical patterns in similar markets suggest eventual stabilization, particularly in absence of corresponding on-chain events.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/eightco-holdings-stock-surges/

