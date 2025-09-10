Eightco Holdings Stock Soars After $250M Worldcoin Treasury Plan

Eightco Holdings’ stock has just surged over 3,000% after announcing a $250M plan to adopt Worldcoin as its primary treasury asset with BitMine’s backing.

Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: OCTO) shocked the markets today, after announcing a $250 million plan to acquire Worldcoin (WLD) as its primary treasury reserve asset.

The company, which is known for its e-commerce inventory management solutions, announced the move through a private placement of about 171.2 million shares priced at $1.46 each.

BitMine’s Strategic Backing

The announcement triggered a massive market reaction. Eightco’s stock closed at $45.08, which is up more than 3,000% from the previous session’s $1.45 close.

At its peak, shares briefly touched $82.98 before cooling off. After-hours trading saw a slight pullback, but the surge cemented one of the largest single-day gains for any Nasdaq-listed stock this year.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, the largest corporate holder of Ethereum (ETH), backed Eightco’s treasury initiative with a $20 million investment. The company purchased 13.7 million Eightco shares and framed the deal as part of its larger “Moonshot” strategy to expand its Ethereum ecosystem holdings.

BitMine controls more than 2 million ETH, worth over $9.2 billion. This makes it the second-largest crypto treasury in the world, behind only MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings.

BitMine Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee has repeatedly noted Ethereum’s long-term role in merging Wall Street finance with artificial intelligence.

Market Reaction From Worldcoin

Worldcoin, the controversial cryptocurrency founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, gained nearly 50% in 24 hours after Eightco’s announcement. The token traded at $2.03, which is up 80% from the previous week and well above its April low of $0.58.

Even though it is still down nearly 87% from its last year’s peak of $11.74, Worldcoin’s recent rebound shows a renewal of investor interest. Eightco’s decision added credibility to the project and put it in the same league as Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of corporate adoption.

Why Worldcoin Matters

Worldcoin’s model revolves around iris-scanning devices known as “Orbs.” The technology verifies human identity through biometric data and grants users access to tokens/digital platforms.

Altman sees Worldcoin as a cross-border proof-of-personhood network that can counter the rise of bots and AI-generated activity online. He argues that authenticating real humans is important for future digital platforms.

However, regulators have raised privacy concerns over the months. Authorities in several countries have restricted or banned Worldcoin operations over possible violations of data protection laws.

Despite the pushback, adoption by firms like Eightco shows rising acceptance of its use cases in the future.

Eightco also announced plans to change its Nasdaq ticker symbol from OCTO to ORBS. The new symbol is a not-so-subtle reference to Worldcoin’s iris-scanning devices. The offering, which is scheduled to close on September 11, will fund Eightco’s Worldcoin buy.

Finally

Eightco Holdings’ pivot to Worldcoin as a treasury asset shows how corporate strategies are drifting toward digital currencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Now, with BitMine’s backing and Dan Ives’ leadership, the company seems to be taking charge of the debate around digital identity and crypto adoption.

The story of Eightco and Worldcoin is still in the making. However, the lines between business operations and crypto strategies are becoming thinner by the minute.