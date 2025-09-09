Eightco Shares Skyrocket on Worldcoin Treasury Move and BitMine Backing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 10:23
Worldcoin
WLD$1.824+45.33%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197704+0.16%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04569+6.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10146+0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1265+5.94%

Eightco Holdings, a company offering cash-flow support and packaging services for online sellers, recorded one of the sharpest market moves of the year after unveiling a plan to allocate its corporate treasury primarily to Worldcoin.

The company also secured fresh backing from BitMine, a crypto mining firm with an extensive Ethereum portfolio, fueling speculation about whether digital identity tokens could play a greater role in corporate reserves.

Historic Rally and Treasury Restructuring

On Monday, Eightco shares closed at $45.08 after trading as low as $1.43 only three days earlier. The stock briefly hit an intraday high of $83.12, representing a gain of more than 5,000% at one point during the day. The surge followed Eightco’s announcement that it raised $250 million through a private placement to purchase Worldcoin (WLD) tokens.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Eightco’s stock chart (Nasdaq-listed). Source: Yahoo Finance

The move marked the first publicly traded company committed to structuring its reserves primarily around Worldcoin. The controversial project uses biometric devices known as Orbs to verify human identity and distribute WLD tokens. According to CoinGecko data, Worldcoin jumped 49% on the same day, reaching $1.54 and touching its highest price in seven months.

Eightco also confirmed that it will change its Nasdaq ticker from OCTO to ORBS on September 11, 2025. The ticker adjustment underscores the company’s intention to brand itself around World’s identity-driven ecosystem, reflecting a strategic departure from its origins as a small e-commerce operator.

Eightco’s initiative gained further momentum when BitMine invested $20 million into the company. BitMine, which already holds over two million Ether valued at roughly $9 billion, described the transaction as its first “moonshot” bet. For BitMine, the deal signals a willingness to diversify from mining and Ethereum accumulation into projects at the intersection of blockchain and digital identity infrastructure.

While Eightco’s reserves will focus on Worldcoin, the company may keep cash and Ethereum as secondary assets, potentially adding other cryptocurrencies later. The firm indicated that Ethereum, in particular, could act as a “sibling network” in a broader strategy, complementing World without displacing its primary role.

Beyond Worldcoin

Worldcoin, launched in 2023 and rebranded as “World” in 2024, was co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and has a total supply of 10 billion WLD tokens. Earlier this year, the project expanded its Orb rollout to six major US cities—Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco—strengthening its footprint as it seeks wider adoption of biometric-based identity verification.

Eightco’s decision highlights how some companies are experimenting with digital identity projects not only as technology bets but also as components of corporate finance. The surge in its share price, combined with BitMine’s participation, suggests investors are paying closer attention to whether tokens tied to identity infrastructure could evolve into institutional-grade reserve assets.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/eightco-shares-skyrocket-on-worldcoin-treasury-move-and-bitmine-backing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:22
Share
Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

In this in-depth conversation, Movement co-founder Cooper Scanlon shared his thoughts on how he decided to drop out of school and join the crypto space. He analyzed Movement's unique advantages and future plans amid fierce competition, and combined with the U.S. regulatory environment, he offered unique insights into the industry's future development.
Union
U$0.01081-5.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684+1.75%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05443-7.19%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 16:16
Share
LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock. The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10122+0.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01307+2.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15877+1.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving the Market Shift?

Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high