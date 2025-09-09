El Salvador Celebrates 4 Years of Bitcoin Legal Tender with 21 BTC Purchase

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/09 02:51
Bitcoin
BTC$112,095.89+0.79%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00454+5.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00664-4.04%

El Salvador just marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with a symbolic acquisition of 21 BTC.

The purchase comes despite International Monetary Fund (IMF) restrictions following a $1.4 billion loan agreement.

Symbolic 21 BTC Purchase

El Salvador bought 21 BTC on September 7 to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law, with the latest purchase being a symbolic nod to the flagship cryptocurrency’s 21 million supply cap. President Nayib Bukele confirmed the buy on Sunday, revealing that the country’s Bitcoin reserve now holds 6,313 BTC, valued at over $702 million.

The Bitcoin Office also celebrated the milestone on X by showcasing key achievements since El Salvador became the first nation to establish a national Bitcoin stockpile. The country has launched CUBO+, a development program dedicated to advancing BTC and Lightning Network technologies.

It now offers public education initiatives in BTC and artificial intelligence, with 80,000 public servants certified in Bitcoin literacy. The government has also passed a new banking law that allows financial institutions that hold the digital currency to operate and provide services to sophisticated investors.

The Bitcoin Law, passed in 2021, made El Salvador the first country in the world to adopt BTC as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. The policy was promoted as a way to increase financial inclusion and reduce remittance costs for its citizens.

IMF Restrictions

The government was forced to pull back its policies to comply with a December 2024 loan deal from the IMF. Under the Extended Fund Facility agreement, El Salvador agreed to make BTC acquisitions by public entities voluntary and withdraw from the government-run Chivo wallet program.

These conditions were later integrated into national policy through amendments to the Bitcoin Law made by the nation’s Congress. The IMF Executive Board then approved the financing deal in February 2025, allowing an initial disbursement of $120 million.

In July 2025, the IMF published a report revealing that the Central American nation had not purchased any new BTC since signing the loan agreement. According to officials, its early performance under the program has been strong, with the country meeting key fiscal and reserve targets. It also doubled down on its stance, stating that efforts were being made to ensure the government does not add to its BTC holdings, with future disbursements subject to compliance.

Despite the formal limitations imposed by the deal, the Bitcoin Office has maintained its strategy of purchasing one BTC per day that began in March 2024. President Bukele has consistently emphasized his commitment to cryptocurrency as a core element of the country’s strategy.

He previously affirmed on social media, “No, it’s not stopping,” in reference to El Salvador’s ongoing accumulation. His administration has also expanded the nation’s Bitcoin-related infrastructure through education programs and supportive legislation.

The post El Salvador Celebrates 4 Years of Bitcoin Legal Tender with 21 BTC Purchase appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014478+0.15%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0349-3.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533-8.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
TIA
TIA$1.716+4.82%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/09 03:30
Share
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 02:47
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event