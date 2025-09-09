El Salvador Celebrates 4 Years of Bitcoin Legal Tender with 21 BTC Purchase

El Salvador just marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with a symbolic acquisition of 21 BTC.

The purchase comes despite International Monetary Fund (IMF) restrictions following a $1.4 billion loan agreement.

Symbolic 21 BTC Purchase

El Salvador bought 21 BTC on September 7 to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law, with the latest purchase being a symbolic nod to the flagship cryptocurrency’s 21 million supply cap. President Nayib Bukele confirmed the buy on Sunday, revealing that the country’s Bitcoin reserve now holds 6,313 BTC, valued at over $702 million.

The Bitcoin Office also celebrated the milestone on X by showcasing key achievements since El Salvador became the first nation to establish a national Bitcoin stockpile. The country has launched CUBO+, a development program dedicated to advancing BTC and Lightning Network technologies.

It now offers public education initiatives in BTC and artificial intelligence, with 80,000 public servants certified in Bitcoin literacy. The government has also passed a new banking law that allows financial institutions that hold the digital currency to operate and provide services to sophisticated investors.

The Bitcoin Law, passed in 2021, made El Salvador the first country in the world to adopt BTC as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. The policy was promoted as a way to increase financial inclusion and reduce remittance costs for its citizens.

IMF Restrictions

The government was forced to pull back its policies to comply with a December 2024 loan deal from the IMF. Under the Extended Fund Facility agreement, El Salvador agreed to make BTC acquisitions by public entities voluntary and withdraw from the government-run Chivo wallet program.

These conditions were later integrated into national policy through amendments to the Bitcoin Law made by the nation’s Congress. The IMF Executive Board then approved the financing deal in February 2025, allowing an initial disbursement of $120 million.

In July 2025, the IMF published a report revealing that the Central American nation had not purchased any new BTC since signing the loan agreement. According to officials, its early performance under the program has been strong, with the country meeting key fiscal and reserve targets. It also doubled down on its stance, stating that efforts were being made to ensure the government does not add to its BTC holdings, with future disbursements subject to compliance.

Despite the formal limitations imposed by the deal, the Bitcoin Office has maintained its strategy of purchasing one BTC per day that began in March 2024. President Bukele has consistently emphasized his commitment to cryptocurrency as a core element of the country’s strategy.

He previously affirmed on social media, “No, it’s not stopping,” in reference to El Salvador’s ongoing accumulation. His administration has also expanded the nation’s Bitcoin-related infrastructure through education programs and supportive legislation.

The post El Salvador Celebrates 4 Years of Bitcoin Legal Tender with 21 BTC Purchase appeared first on CryptoPotato.