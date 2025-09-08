El Salvador Celebrates 4th Anniversary of Bitcoin Decision! Significant BTC Purchase Made!

El Salvador, which broke new ground by becoming the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal currency in 2021, is celebrating its 4th anniversary of officially adopting Bitcoin.

At this point, El Salvador announced that it had purchased 21 Bitcoins to celebrate the 4th anniversary of its transition to Bitcoin.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele stated in his post that they purchased 21 BTC, referring to the supply of 21 million Bitcoins.

With the latest purchase, El Salvador now holds a total of 6,313 BTC, worth approximately $701.8 million at current market prices.

What Happened?

As you may recall, El Salvador passed the relevant law accepting Bitcoin as legal currency in June 2021 and later made the first official BTC purchase in September 2021.

Since then, the Latin American country has continued to purchase Bitcoin and in 2022, it launched a policy of purchasing 1 BTC every day.

While Bitcoin freedom in the country was limited within the scope of the loan agreement made by the country with the IMF, it was also claimed that the country’s policy of buying 1 BTC every day would end.

However, Nayib Bukele denied these claims and stated that the purchases would continue.

Bukele said in a statement from his X account in March: “No, the BTC purchases are not stopping. If it didn’t stop when the world excluded us and most ‘bitcoin’ users abandoned us, it won’t stop now and it won’t stop in the future.”

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/el-salvador-celebrates-4th-anniversary-of-bitcoin-decision-significant-btc-purchase-made/

