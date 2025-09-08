El Salvador celebrates Bitcoin Day 4th anniversary, adding 21 BTC to its holdings, bringing the total to 6,313.18.

PANews reported on September 8th that El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele confirmed that the country purchased 21 Bitcoin (BTC) on the fourth anniversary of the implementation of the Bitcoin law, bringing its total holdings to 6,313.18 Bitcoins, valued at over $701 million. El Salvador has been increasing its holdings by one BTC per day since March 2024, and has purchased a total of 28 Bitcoins in the past seven days.

In addition, the Salvadoran government announced that it would diversify its Bitcoin reserves to 14 addresses to respond to quantum computing security threats. Previously, all BTC were stored in a single wallet address.

El Salvador established Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021 and designated the anniversary as "Bitcoin Day." As of 2025, approximately 80,000 civil servants have been certified in Bitcoin, and the government has passed laws supporting Bitcoin banking and capital market frameworks.