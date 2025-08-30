El Salvador distributes Bitcoin to 14 new wallets to mitigate quantum risks

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to Cointelegraph, El Salvador previously held 6,274 Bitcoin (worth $678 million) in a single address, but blockchain data shows that these funds were moved to 14 new addresses. The El Salvador Bitcoin Office stated in an X post that "by dividing the funds into smaller amounts, the impact of a potential quantum attack can be minimized," adding that each Bitcoin address can hold a maximum of 500 BTC.

