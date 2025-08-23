El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6277.18 BTC.

ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

ULTILAND, a popular Web3 firm for creative and art-related real-world assets (RWAs), has partnered with SecondLive, a Web3 metaverse platform. The collaboration aims to merge cultural RWAs with the AI-led immersive environments. As ULTILAND asserted in its official announcement on social media, the mutual endeavor highlights a shared vision to combine art, AI, and digital assets in a unified ecosystem. Thus, this development is set to bridge digital and physical culture to unlock new opportunities benefiting creators and communities. We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @SecondLiveReal — the first AI-powered world modeling platform with 4.7M+ users worldwide.By combining ULTILAND’s cultural RWA ecosystem with SecondLive’s AI-driven immersive spaces, we’re opening new possibilities where art,… pic.twitter.com/aHt4P7Dym6— ULTILAND (@ULTILAND) August 22, 2025 ULTILAND and SecondLive Partner to Drive Cultural and Art-Rich Experiences with RWAs and AI In its partnership with SecondLive, ULTILAND intends to delve into landmark initiatives that merge cultural identity as well as the advanced AI technologies. In this respect, the prominent endeavors take into account co-branded activations, immersive experiences to enhance brand engagement and artistic expression, and interactive showcases. With this, the creators will have the capability to bring real-world cultural assets to the virtual worlds, guaranteeing the authenticity while leading to new waves of creativity. SecondLive has gained considerable traction in virtual environments with its AI-led infrastructure to improve interaction and personalization. Apart from that, ULTILAND focuses on the on-chain tokenization of digital assets, guaranteeing that the respective experiences come along with verifiable ownership. This reportedly paves the way for an exclusive dimension of the wider cultural engagement to transcend physical boundaries. What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers? According to ULTILAND, the collaboration with SecondLive provides developers with new opportunities to bolster innovation in the RWA-backed and AI-driven ecosystem. Additionally, with the delivery of access to cutting-edge world modeling instruments, on-chain integration of assets, and advanced design frameworks, builders can develop richer dApps, cultural showcases, and interactive experiences. Thus, overall, the partnership significantly contributes to the cultural revolution with a blend of creativity, AI, and RWAs.