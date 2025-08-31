El Salvador Moves $680M in Bitcoin

Bitcoin

El Salvador has reshuffled its state-owned Bitcoin stash into a network of newly created wallets, a move officials say is designed to harden national reserves against future cyber risks.

Instead of pooling most coins in one publicly visible address — a practice that left public keys exposed every time a transaction was signed — the country has now spread its 6,280 BTC across multiple smaller wallets. According to blockchain trackers, each address is capped at roughly 500 BTC, with 14 wallets currently holding the reserves.

The decision was prompted by growing conversations around quantum computing, particularly the possibility that next-generation processors could one day crack Bitcoin’s cryptographic protections. Although most experts insist that threat is still years away, El Salvador’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) described the move as “proactive risk management.”

The debate reignited earlier this year when Google showcased “Willow,” a quantum chip capable of solving complex calculations in minutes — an advance that reminded crypto observers how quickly the technology might evolve.

Bitcoin’s elliptic curve cryptography (ECDSA) is widely considered safe today, but a sufficiently powerful quantum machine could, in theory, derive private keys from public ones and forge transactions.

For now, the update doesn’t change El Salvador’s broader accumulation strategy. The country continues to purchase one Bitcoin daily, keeping its total reserves near $680 million. Transparency will remain intact through a public dashboard that tracks balances without reusing old addresses.

By taking this step, El Salvador positions itself as one of the first governments to openly adapt its national Bitcoin strategy to account for quantum-era risks, even if those risks remain speculative today.

