El Salvador Shows Off Massive $475M BTC Profit

El Salvador, the world’s first bitcoin country, has achieved a new milestone. As BTC surged to an all-time high above the $125,500 mark, the country’s bitcoin treasury is now valued at $775 million. Notably, the government adopted bitcoin as a reserve currency in September 2021, embracing it as a legal tender. El Salvador’s current pro-bitcoin president, Nayib Bukele, showcased the country’s substantial bitcoin profits in a recent X post. 😎 pic.twitter.com/UTBmAG4c5z — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 5, 2025 El Salvador Enjoys Over 150% Bitcoin Profits Notably, when El Salvador started purchasing BTC, the cryptocurrency was valued at $52,250 and even dipped to as low as $16,500. Amidst various levels of crypto market volatility, the government has not shown any signs of doubt regarding bitcoin’s long-term potential. In fact, since March 2024, the country has continued to purchase at least 1 BTC each day. This has helped it acquire the apex coin at various market prices. Thus, its average purchase price remains around the $50,000 range. Notably, to celebrate its four years of bitcoin adoption on September 7, El Salvador boosted its reserve by 21 BTC. It has also acquired 50 BTC within the past 30 days. El Salvador is currently holding 6,431 BTC, according to data from its official Bitcoin tracker website. The country has spent approximately $300,550 to achieve this feat. Considering the current market price of bitcoin and El Salvador’s recent $775 million bitcoin reserve milestone, the country enjoys approximately $475 million in unrealized profits from its bitcoin treasury. This figure represents an over 150% increase in the amount it has invested in BTC over the past four years. Bitcoin’s Surge Boosts Investors’ Confidence The recent surge in bitcoin’s price has boosted the community’s confidence in the leading cryptocurrency. The market’s fear and greed index (FGI) has risen to 82%, signaling extreme greed. Both individual and institutional investors are scooping up the apex coin to position themselves for a forthcoming price surge. Meanwhile, renowned market experts, including Tom Lee, Managing Partner of Fundstrat Global Advisors, recently stated that he expects bitcoin to soar to $200,000 by the end of the year. Backing his prediction, Lee highlighted that BTC is sensitive and would react positively to interest rate adjustments. Notably, if BTC reaches $200,000 by December 31, 2025, El Salvador should hold 6,519 BTC that would be valued at $1.303 billion, representing over 200% in all-time unrealized profit for the world's leading bitcoin country. 