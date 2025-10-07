ExchangeDEX+
TLDR Eli Lilly ($LLY) shares trade at $853.05, up 1.57% after announcing a $1 billion India investment. The move supports Lilly's global expansion and strengthens local drug manufacturing capabilities. The investment follows its $5 billion Virginia facility plan as part of a $27 billion expansion. India will serve as a major hub for Lilly's obesity [...] The post Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: $1 Billion India Investment Boosts Global Expansion Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.

Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: $1 Billion India Investment Boosts Global Expansion Strategy

By: Coincentral
2025/10/07 00:32
TLDR

  • Eli Lilly ($LLY) shares trade at $853.05, up 1.57% after announcing a $1 billion India investment.
  • The move supports Lilly’s global expansion and strengthens local drug manufacturing capabilities.
  • The investment follows its $5 billion Virginia facility plan as part of a $27 billion expansion.
  • India will serve as a major hub for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drug manufacturing.
  • Recruitment begins immediately for its new Hyderabad site to manage contract manufacturing operations.

Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) stock traded at $853.05, gaining 1.57% as of 10:59 AM EDT after the company announced plans to invest over $1 billion in India.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

The move underscores Lilly’s strategy to expand global manufacturing and strengthen its supply chain through collaborations with local drugmakers.

The pharmaceutical giant aims to increase the availability of key treatments for obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. This marks one of the company’s largest investments outside the United States in recent years.

India to Become a Key Manufacturing Hub

According to Patrik Jonsson, president of Lilly International, India will serve as a hub for global capability building within the company’s network. Lilly currently does not operate its own facility in the country but works with several contract manufacturers that produce complex drugs and injectables for leading pharmaceutical firms.

Lilly’s blockbuster weight-loss drug Mounjaro, launched in India earlier this year, has driven strong demand. The company said collaborations with local manufacturers will help meet growing regional and global supply needs.

Expanding Amid Rising Global Tariffs

Lilly’s India investment follows a wave of global restructuring among major drugmakers. This comes after the Trump administration imposed a 100% tariff on imported branded and patented drugs from October 1, prompting firms to diversify their production bases.

Last month, Eli Lilly announced a $5 billion facility in Virginia, part of a broader $27 billion expansion plan to build four new U.S. plants over the next five years.

Hyderabad Facility to Strengthen Regional Operations

Separately, Lilly is setting up a manufacturing and quality facility in Hyderabad, expanding its presence beyond the city’s existing global capability center. The new hub will oversee Lilly’s contract manufacturing network across India and provide technical and quality oversight.

The company confirmed that recruitment will begin immediately, with plans to hire engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, and quality assurance experts.

Performance Snapshot

Eli Lilly’s long-term growth remains strong. As of October 6, 2025, the company’s market cap stands at $734.96 billion with a forward P/E of 27.17. Over the past five years, LLY has delivered an impressive 525.88% return, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 100.27%.

Despite short-term headwinds, including a 1-year return decline of 3.12%, Eli Lilly’s expansion in India and the U.S. underscores its strategic push to maintain leadership in high-demand therapeutic areas such as obesity and diabetes.

Eli Lilly’s latest investment signals confidence in its future growth trajectory and global manufacturing resilience.

 

The post Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: $1 Billion India Investment Boosts Global Expansion Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.

