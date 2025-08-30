Eliza Labs files antitrust lawsuit against X, accusing it of stealing AI agent technology and then removing its products from the market.

PANews reported on August 30th that Eliza Labs and its founder, Shaw Walters, filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against social media platform X on August 27th, according to Cryptoslate. The lawsuit accuses the social media platform of fraudulently stealing its technical information before delisting its AI agent and launching a competing product. The plaintiffs are seeking over $75,000 in damages and immediate account restoration. Walters stated in a statement on August 28th that the lawsuit was a last resort after months of failed negotiations.
